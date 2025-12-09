PERIOD. Announces New Executive Director, Jennifer Herrera, to Lead the Next Chapter in Menstrual Health and Advocacy

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PERIOD. , the global youth-powered organization working to end period poverty and stigma, is proud to announce Jennifer Herrera as its new Executive Director. Herrera brings a wealth of experience in advocacy, strategic communications, and leadership, having most recently served as Vice President of External Affairs at the National Women's History Museum (NWHM). There, she led public affairs, marketing, partnerships, and media relations, spearheading initiatives such as Women Vote, Women Win and collaborating with the U.S. Mint on the American Women Quarters program to honor trailblazing women in American history.

Herrera also has deep roots in grassroots organizing, building successful advocacy networks as the Virginia Chapter Lead for Moms Demand Action and developing a career-long commitment to advancing women's rights, equity, and civic engagement.

"It is an incredible honor to join PERIOD. at this pivotal moment in its history. I've long admired the organization's inspiring commitment to ending period poverty and stigma, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help strengthen and expand that critical work," says Herrera. "PERIOD. has built a powerful youth-led movement that serves as a national model for what youth-centered, community-driven advocacy can achieve. I'm excited to partner with this remarkable team of staff, volunteers, and advocates to deepen our impact and drive lasting change in the fight for menstrual equity."

PERIOD.'s outgoing Executive Director, Michela Bedard has served the organization since 2020. "After six inspiring years at PERIOD, I'm filled with gratitude for this global movement. Watching our PERIOD. chapters grow throughout the world, building powerful coalitions, and partnering with donors and allies who make our work joyful has been the honor of my career," shares Bedard.

Over the last decade, PERIOD. has donated period products to support over 7 million menstrual cycles, authored landmark research and educational curriculum to tackle stigma, and equipped the next generation of youth leaders with organizing skills to draft, pass, and implement policies that make period products more affordable and accessible.

The Board of Directors added, "Today's menstrual movement looks far different than it did just a few years ago. It's stronger than ever and we can attribute that to the young activists and the power behind taking action. Those steps forward were facilitated with the guidance of Executive Director Michela Bedard. Her enthusiasm, relentless support and dedication to a youth-driven movement buoyed the organization and helped write the next chapter for this cause. We wish her well and know she will continue to make a positive impact on all that she endeavors."

With Herrera at the helm, PERIOD. is poised to continue building on its decade-long impact. "I am beyond excited to pass the baton to PERIOD's next executive director, who will guide the organization into a bold future where women's health and gender equality are championed with even greater power and imagination," adds Bedard.

About PERIOD.

PERIOD is a global, youth-powered organization working to end period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education, and service. PERIOD. helps promote laws and policies that make period products affordable and accessible, authors original menstrual health curriculum and resources, and distributes millions of period products annually. Learn more at period.org .

