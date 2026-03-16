Peripherii Unveils SS26 'Audio Couture' Collection: The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift For The 'Boardroom To Ballroom' Woman

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripherii Inc., the New York-based innovator at the intersection of fashion and technology, today announced the launch of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Featuring its flagship PRIAMBLE™ line, this drop introduces a new era of Audio Couture blending the utility of Bluetooth® smart earrings with the aesthetic of high-end jewelry, all artisan-made in New York City.

PERIPHERII PRIAMBLE™ Blossom Collection: Floral Bluetooth® smart earrings with jewelry elements artisan-made in NYC. Aligned with the oversized botanical trends featured by major European fashion houses, these "Audio Couture" blossoms offer clear open-ear audio, with no direct eardrum pressure. Designed for situational awareness and a secure but gentle clip-on style hold, they provide a fashion-forward gift that never appears "plugged-in." Discover the SS26 collection at Peripherii.com. PERIPHERII PRIAMBLE™ Forever Collection: Bluetooth® smart earrings with a luxury mixed-metal aesthetic and jewelry components artisan-made in New York City. Engineered for "Boardroom to Ballroom" utility, these ultra-lightweight pieces provide open-ear audio with no direct eardrum pressure. Designed for situational awareness and a secure, gentle hug, the collection offers a refined silhouette that never appears "plugged-in." Discover the SS26 collection at Peripherii.com

Designed to address the aesthetic blandness and discomfort of traditional earbuds, PRIAMBLE provides a sophisticated alternative for the modern woman. By utilizing a patented open-ear architecture, it ensures situational awareness, and prioritizes hearing health by eliminating the direct eardrum pressure and "gross factor" of lint and wax buildup.

FROM BOARDROOM TO BALLROOM: TWO ICONIC SILHOUETTES

The SS26 launch caters to the high-performing woman through two distinct design directions:

THE SS26 BLOSSOM COLLECTION: Aligned with the oversized botanical trends embraced by major fashion houses, these bold, floral blossoms are the season's "must-have" statement piece, and the ultimate Mother's Day gift for the woman who demands both self-expression and connectivity.

Aligned with the oversized botanical trends embraced by major fashion houses, these bold, floral blossoms are the season's "must-have" statement piece, and the ultimate Mother's Day gift for the woman who demands both self-expression and connectivity. THE FOREVER COLLECTION: A "Boardroom-ready" signature line featuring dainty, minimalist designs for everyday elegance. These pieces allow women to transition between professional and formal settings without appearing "plugged in".

MOTHER'S DAY PRESS PREVIEW: MARCH 18, 2026

PERIPHERII will join a select group of brands for the Accessories Council's exclusive Mother's Day Press Preview in New York City on Wednesday, March 18. Editors will experience how Audio Couture is carving out a unique space in the consumer tech and luxury jewelry categories.

"Our mission is to keep technology 'at the ear' so women never miss a time-critical call while remaining fully present in their environment," says Priti Moudgill, engineer, inventor, and CEO of Peripherii Inc. "We are proud to show that Bluetooth® earrings can be as beautiful as they are useful, offering a weightless, secure fit that lasts from the first meeting to the final gala."

AVAILABILITY

The collection is available for purchase starting Monday, March 16, 2026, at https://peripherii.com.

ABOUT PERIPHERII INC.

Based in New York, Peripherii Inc. is the creator of PRIAMBLE Audio Couture. Founded by Priti Moudgill, the company is dedicated to creating Bluetooth® earrings, innovative fashion accessories and science-based beauty tools to elevate the everyday lives of women through tech-infused luxury.

Contact:

Priti Moudgill

(929) 489-1067

[email protected]

SOURCE Peripherii Inc.