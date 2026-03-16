Peripherii Unveils SS26 'Audio Couture' Collection: The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift For The 'Boardroom To Ballroom' Woman
News provided byPeripherii Inc.
Mar 16, 2026, 10:04 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripherii Inc., the New York-based innovator at the intersection of fashion and technology, today announced the launch of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Featuring its flagship PRIAMBLE™ line, this drop introduces a new era of Audio Couture blending the utility of Bluetooth® smart earrings with the aesthetic of high-end jewelry, all artisan-made in New York City.
Designed to address the aesthetic blandness and discomfort of traditional earbuds, PRIAMBLE provides a sophisticated alternative for the modern woman. By utilizing a patented open-ear architecture, it ensures situational awareness, and prioritizes hearing health by eliminating the direct eardrum pressure and "gross factor" of lint and wax buildup.
FROM BOARDROOM TO BALLROOM: TWO ICONIC SILHOUETTES
The SS26 launch caters to the high-performing woman through two distinct design directions:
- THE SS26 BLOSSOM COLLECTION: Aligned with the oversized botanical trends embraced by major fashion houses, these bold, floral blossoms are the season's "must-have" statement piece, and the ultimate Mother's Day gift for the woman who demands both self-expression and connectivity.
- THE FOREVER COLLECTION: A "Boardroom-ready" signature line featuring dainty, minimalist designs for everyday elegance. These pieces allow women to transition between professional and formal settings without appearing "plugged in".
MOTHER'S DAY PRESS PREVIEW: MARCH 18, 2026
PERIPHERII will join a select group of brands for the Accessories Council's exclusive Mother's Day Press Preview in New York City on Wednesday, March 18. Editors will experience how Audio Couture is carving out a unique space in the consumer tech and luxury jewelry categories.
"Our mission is to keep technology 'at the ear' so women never miss a time-critical call while remaining fully present in their environment," says Priti Moudgill, engineer, inventor, and CEO of Peripherii Inc. "We are proud to show that Bluetooth® earrings can be as beautiful as they are useful, offering a weightless, secure fit that lasts from the first meeting to the final gala."
AVAILABILITY
The collection is available for purchase starting Monday, March 16, 2026, at https://peripherii.com.
ABOUT PERIPHERII INC.
Based in New York, Peripherii Inc. is the creator of PRIAMBLE Audio Couture. Founded by Priti Moudgill, the company is dedicated to creating Bluetooth® earrings, innovative fashion accessories and science-based beauty tools to elevate the everyday lives of women through tech-infused luxury.
Contact:
Priti Moudgill
(929) 489-1067
[email protected]
SOURCE Peripherii Inc.
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