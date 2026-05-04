Unmute the World: Peripherii Champions Natural Listening with PRIAMBLE™ Audio Earrings

By prioritizing eye contact and situational awareness over isolation, PRIAMBLE™ challenges the "Do Not Disturb" default of traditional wearable technology.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Open-Ear Revolution reshapes the landscape of earphones, Peripherii is deepening its commitment to Audio Couture™: a new category of Bluetooth® earphones designed for women who won't tune out.

For the last decade, the default setting for personal audio has been isolation. Earbuds sealed into the canal and noise-canceling technology have opted us out of ambient cues and spontaneous connection. Peripherii is part of a structural shift away from acoustic isolation and toward situational awareness and natural listening.

PRIAMBLE™ Audio Earrings in Silver. Photo credit: Peripherii. PRIAMBLE™ Audio Earrings in Blue and Gold. Photo credit: Peripherii.

The Cognitive Case for Staying Connected

The costs of isolation go beyond the obvious. Researchers have found that remaining open to ambient sound, the rhythm of a street or the hum of a room, actually sharpens the brain: improving information processing, sparking creative connections, and keeping cognition fluid.

"When you seal your ears, you don't just block sound. You withdraw. You break eye contact with the room. PRIAMBLE™ was built on the belief that technology should deepen your connections, not subtract from them."

— Priti Moudgill, Founder & CEO, Peripherii

Air Conduction: Humanity's Factory Setting

Open-ear is not new. It is how we have always listened: to vinyl on a turntable, to waves at a shore, to a mobile phone held near our ear. Air conduction is natural listening. It is humanity's factory setting.

Bone conduction is the other open-ear technology, except it bypasses the eardrum entirely, transmitting sound through the skull not air. Efficient, perhaps. Natural, no.

Peripherii advocates for air conduction as the most natural listening experience. By sending sound through the air in the guise of an artisan-made earring, PRIAMBLE™ maintains the richness of the outer ear's acoustics. These wireless clip-on earphones move from a board meeting to a dinner without signaling technology at all, offering the ultimate luxury: the ability to be truly present.

So: Do Disturb.

About Peripherii

Peripherii is a New York-based innovator at the intersection of wearable technology and artisanal fashion. Founded by engineer and inventor Priti Moudgill, the brand coined Audio Couture™ and Acoustic Couture™. Technology solves problems. Art elevates us. At Peripherii, we refuse to choose.

Media Contact

Priti Moudgill

Email: [email protected]

IG: @peripherii

Website: https://peripherii.com

Phone number: (929) 489-1067

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Peripherii is under license.

SOURCE Peripherii Inc.