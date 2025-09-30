Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach US$4.09 Billion by 2031 at 6.6% CAGR | Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the report "Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market Outlook Size and Forecast (2021–2031)" forecasts a 51.3% surge in the market by 2031, driven by the growing adoption in developing regions reshaping the global peritoneal dialysis equipment ecosystem. The report highlights the role of governments in revolutionizing the global Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment landscape.

The report forecasts the market to expand from US$ 2.71 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.09 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 6.6% over the 2025–2031 period.

Governments in developing regions have proactively developed the peritoneal dialysis market by focusing on access, affordability, and sustainability. A major component of this will be "PD-first" or "PD-favored" policies that will dictate that PD should be the first and preferred treatment modality for clinically appropriate patients. The costs of care associated with PD are lower than those of in-center hemodialysis (HD) because PD does not require expensive infrastructure, staff, and other associated costs, which can be a significant burden on public healthcare systems. The example from India, with its Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, now allows PD reimbursement for services for low-income people. In addition, they are also investing in making PD capable by developing both healthcare capacity and ultimately establishing the supply chain logistics and networks to ensure that dialysis consumable items, such as dialysate solutions, are always readily available.

Overview of report findings

Market Growth

The Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market is projected to grow from US$ 2,705.2 million in 2024 to US$ 4,093.5 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2025 and 2031.

The growing demand for home-based dialysis, lower cost than in-center hemodialysis, and government support in developing regions are key factors propelling market growth. The increasing innovation in hemodialysis solutions globally is transforming the Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment landscape. Lower Cost Compared to In-Center HD

The relative affordability of peritoneal dialysis (PD) compared to in-center hemodialysis (HD) is the largest factor propelling the PD market, particularly in the health care systems and payer's context. For in-center HD, significant capital is required to set up the dialysis center, including the cost of specialized equipment, water purification systems, and space to accommodate multiple patients simultaneously. PD, an outpatient or home therapy, avoids the expensive facility costs altogether. Additionally, HD requires a large, specialized clinical staff for each treatment, including nephrologists, nurses, and technicians, which constitutes a significant labor cost. In comparison, PD is performed by a patient or caregiver; thus, there is relatively little need for clinical staff and labor costs at the patient's home. While there is a recurring cost for PD consumables, such as dialysate solutions, it is often significantly less than the costs associated with facility overhead and personnel. In most regions, the total cost of PD, including supplies and occasional clinic visits, is significantly lower than HDs. Economic benefits make PD a very appealing alternative for governments and public health systems seeking to manage the growing burden of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in a more sustainable and fiscally responsible manner. Rising Demand for Home-Based Dialysis

Increasing consumer demand for home dialysis is a key factor driving the growth of peritoneal dialysis (PD), as patients generally prefer self-management due to the greater independence, flexibility, and higher quality of life it provides compared to in-center hemodialysis (HD). In-center HD can be burdensome for many patients due to the set schedule, which requires several hours, three times a week, potentially interfering with work, school, and leisure activities. Conversely, home-based PD, particularly APD cyclers, which allow therapy to be performed while sleeping (instead of staying in a clinic), provides flexibility to patients' therapy. Home-based PD means patients have greater autonomy, and their travelling time and costs to a clinic are reduced. Furthermore, home-based PD typically offers the opportunity for improved clinical outcomes, reduced cardiovascular risk factors, fewer dietary restrictions, and decreased post-dialysis fatigue. Geographic Insights

North America is the known leader in the peritoneal dialysis (PD) market as a result of having a well-established healthcare system, high healthcare spending, and strong preference for advanced home-based therapies. Favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies, especially in the United States, actively support the market by making PD a more affordable option for both patients and providers. The region is a leader in adopting Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD), with sophisticated cyclers and remote monitoring systems that enhance patient autonomy and clinical oversight.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing market, driven by its immense and rapidly expanding patient population. The high and rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are the primary causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD), has created an enormous and escalating need for renal replacement therapies.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machines, Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Systems, and PD Consumables/Accessories. The PD Consumables/Accessories segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis, and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis. The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into In-Center Dialysis Settings and Home Care Settings. The Home Care Settings dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

Key Players: The Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Baxter International Inc. DaVita Inc. Teleflex Inc B. Braun SE Terumo Corp Nipro Corporation Medtronic plc Nikkiso Co., Ltd. Asahi Kasei Corporation

Trending Topics: Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) technology, PD-first policies and favorable reimbursement, Advancements in biocompatible PD solutions and catheters, Rising demand for home-based care, Wearable artificial kidneys and other portable devices

Global Headlines

" Medtronic and DaVita Launch Mozarc Medical- In April 2023, Medtronic plc and DaVita Inc. announced the creation of a new, independent company, Mozarc Medical, dedicated to advancing patient-centered technology for kidney health. This new venture is focused on developing innovative solutions that improve the patient's experience and expand access to care globally, particularly in home-based dialysis."

In April 2023, Medtronic plc and DaVita Inc. announced the creation of a new, independent company, Mozarc Medical, dedicated to advancing patient-centered technology for kidney health. This new venture is focused on developing innovative solutions that improve the patient's experience and expand access to care globally, particularly in home-based dialysis." "Kidney Research UK Backs New Device to Help Support Better Infection Management in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients- In February 2025, Kidney Research UK invested in the UK-based biotechnology company, MicroBioSensor, to support the development of a device designed to detect peritonitis in peritoneal dialysis fluid rapidly. This innovation aims to enable earlier detection and treatment of infections, a major patient concern."

Conclusion

The peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment market is poised for robust growth, driven by powerful factors. A primary driver is the growing demand for home-based dialysis, fueled by patients' desire for greater autonomy, flexibility, and a better quality of life than in-center hemodialysis (HD). This is further compounded by the lower cost of PD, which makes it a fiscally attractive and sustainable option for governments and healthcare systems, particularly in developing regions. Consequently, many governments actively support market growth through "PD-first" policies and favorable reimbursement models.

The market will, however, have some key constraints. The costs of the treatment itself and the machines used for patient dialysis are high and can be prohibitive to patients without insurance or government funding. Peritonitis, a serious infection of the peritoneal cavity, remains a clinical concern and can negatively impact care demand. Additionally, limited access and availability to skilled healthcare professionals to appropriately train and support patients with a home-based therapy model pose considerable challenges, especially in rural settings. The market presents several opportunities. The trend of technology moving towards more user-friendly and portable devices, such as wearable and smart PD cyclers with telemedicine capabilities, will improve patient safety and adherence to care. There are also advancements in the biocompatibility of dialysate solutions, which aim to reduce some of the complications associated with these dialysis treatments, thereby improving patient outcomes. Personalization of care and the practice of predictive medicine through data analytics will also help drive market growth. Ultimately, the market is poised to advance as it balances the benefits of cost-effective and patient-centered therapy against the challenges.

