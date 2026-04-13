Perkins Coie and Ashurst Partnerships Approve Combination to Form Ashurst Perkins Coie

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Coie and Ashurst announced today that the partnerships of both firms have voted overwhelmingly to approve their proposed combination. The approval follows consultation from both firms and reflects strong support for the combination of two law firms with highly complementary geographic reach, sector depth, and practice strength.

Upon closing, Ashurst Perkins Coie will be a globally integrated firm with combined revenues of approximately US$2.8 billion. The firm will have around 3,000 lawyers across more than 50 offices and flagship hubs in Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York. Ashurst Perkins Coie will be defined by its strength in the technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services sectors—industries at the center of global economic transformation—alongside market-leading practices in complex transactions and litigation. Building on both firms' history of innovation, including early adoption of AI, Ashurst Perkins Coie will leverage its combined scale and technological leadership to enhance the insight, speed, and quality of the service it provides to clients around the world. Underpinning this combination is a shared culture of collaboration and high performance, positioning Ashurst Perkins Coie as a trusted advisor to companies and a destination firm for top global talent.

Bill Malley, Firmwide Managing Partner, Perkins Coie, said: "Our partnership's approval reflects a shared belief that combining to form Ashurst Perkins Coie will create a truly differentiated global legal platform—one with the scale, sector depth, and technological leadership to meet our clients' increasingly complex, cross-border needs."

Paul Jenkins, Global CEO, Ashurst, said: "This vote confirms the strong alignment between our firms and our joint ambition for the future. Through our extensive engagement with partners, our people, and clients since announcing our intention to combine, it has become clear that our two firms are a natural fit. Our complementary expertise across sectors and practice areas, together with our shared commitment to innovation, will deliver greater scale and global reach for our clients, while creating a compelling platform for top legal talent."

Karen Davies, Global Chair, Ashurst, said: "Our clients operate in an increasingly complex environment and look to their legal advisers to navigate it with them. Ashurst and Perkins Coie have a shared collaborative culture and commitment to excellence in delivering for our clients. This combination will create a global firm that will enable us to deliver truly global solutions seamlessly across borders and practice areas to meet our clients' ambitions around the world."

Mark Birnbaum, Chair, Executive Committee, Perkins Coie, said: "Our partners' support underscores their commitment to building a forward-looking firm that enhances our ability to seize opportunity and deliver exceptional legal services in a dynamic global market. This reflects a shared confidence in what can be achieved together and in the strength of the combined platform to drive sustained growth and performance."

The combination remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 of 2026.

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SOURCE Perkins Coie and Ashurst