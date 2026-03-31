Perkins Introduces Craveable, Customizable Quesadillas for Every Appetite

Also, perks up the menu with the launch of Sweet and Creamy Cold Brew

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, is giving guests a bold, new reason to gather around the table. Perkins introduces an all-new lineup of Quesadillas, bringing familiar, craveable and customizable options that satisfy comfort cravings and fit every appetite, any time of day.

Whether enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, these quesadillas are for everyone. The lineup features classics like Chicken Fajita and Steak Fajita, as well as Chicken Bacon Ranch, plus creative twists on Perkins favorites such as the Breakfast Quesadilla and Cheeseburger Quesadilla. This addition of warm, cheesy favorites brings something for every taste and time of day.

"Our guests come to Perkins for meals that feel both comforting and made just for them," said Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. "With our new Quesadillas, we're bringing that same spirit to the table in a way that's versatile, craveable, and perfect for any time of day."

From classic combinations to playful takes on Perkins favorites, the new Quesadilla lineup includes:

Breakfast Quesadilla: Scrambled eggs, melted American cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham griddle on a warm flour tortilla. Served with side of Salsa.

Scrambled eggs, melted American cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham griddle on a warm flour tortilla. Served with side of Salsa. Steak/Fajita Quesadilla : Fajita seasoned protein, onions and green bell peppers, melted American cheese griddle on warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Salsa.

: Fajita seasoned protein, onions and green bell peppers, melted American cheese griddle on warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Salsa. Chicken Bacon Ranch: Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, fresh diced tomatoes, ranch dressing, melted American cheese griddle on a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of house made Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, fresh diced tomatoes, ranch dressing, melted American cheese griddle on a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of house made Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Cheeseburger Quesadilla: Seasoned ground beef, onions, fresh diced tomatoes, diced pickles, melted American cheese griddle on warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of house made burger sauce.

Sip Into Something Sweet

In addition to the brands iconic Bottomless Pot of Coffee®, Perkins is launching a new line of cold brew coffee. Handcrafted for smooth, rich flavor, the new cold brew lineup brings a refreshing twist to the classic Perkins coffee experience and will be available at locations nationwide this spring.

For guests looking for something a little sweeter, Perkins is also introducing the new Sweet and Creamy Cold Brew, providing guests a deliciously cool and indulgent way to treat themselves any time of day.

Perfectly paired with Perkins iconic breakfast offerings, the new cold brew line reaffirms the brand's commitment to putting breakfast at the forefront of value and innovation.

Brunch Classics, Back Again

In true Perkins fashion, value remains at the heart of the menu. Guests can once again enjoy the return of the beloved Great American Trio, a comforting classic that pairs pancakes, eggs and Applewood smoked bacon at an unbeatable value, available for a limited time:

5 for $5.99: Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and one egg

Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and one egg 6 for $6.99: Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs

Two buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs 7 for $7.99: Three buttermilk pancakes, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and two eggs

Guests looking to get more out of their brunch can join the Perkins e-Club to receive 20% off their next visit just for signing up, along with exclusive offers delivered straight to their inbox. For more information about Perkins, including locations and menu, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

Photos

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Perkins Restaurant & Bakery