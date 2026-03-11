PERKINS TURNS PI DAY INTO A SWEET WAY TO GIVE BACK, DONATING BANANA CREAM PIE PROCEEDS TO PUNCH THE MONKEY

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A baby monkey and his stuffed toy have captured hearts around the world, and this Pi Day, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is turning that viral moment into a way to give back. On March 14, Perkins will donate a portion of proceeds from every Banana Cream Pie sold to Punch the Monkey, supporting animal care efforts inspired by the story of Punch, the baby Japanese macaque whose unlikely friendship with a plush toy has resonated with millions online.

Punch, a seven-month-old macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Japan, became viral sensation after forming a touching bond with an orangutan stuffed toy given to him by zookeepers who hand-raised him after he was rejected by his mother. Photos and videos of Punch cuddling his plush companion quickly spread across social media, turning the tiny macaque into the internet's adopted animal baby.

"Punch's story resonated with people because it shows how powerful comfort and connection can be," said Matt Carpenter, Brand President of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. "At Perkins, pie has always been a comfort food. Pi Day gives us the chance to share that comfort with guests while also supporting a meaningful cause."

While fans around the world cannot take Punch home, Perkins is giving guests a simple way to support the spirit behind his story. On March 14, guests who purchase a Banana Cream Pie will help support initiatives connected to Punch's story and raise awareness for animal care and compassion.

Perkins has long celebrated Pi Day with its lineup of freshly baked pies, and this year the tradition carries even more purpose. Perkins Banana Cream Pie features hand-sliced bananas layered in creamy banana filling inside a flaky crust and topped with real whipped cream and chopped walnuts. Guests can participate by visiting participating Perkins locations nationwide on March 14. Whether stopping in for a full meal or picking up a pie to share at home, guests can take part in a viral story that continues to bring people together.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

