PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® STAYS FRESH WITH NEW STRAWBERRY FRESH-TIVAL LINEUP

Annual menu returns with new berry-licious offerings and fully loaded plates

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery ®, a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is sweet to announce the return of its beloved Strawberry Fresh-tival®. This year, the fresh-tival brings a berry-licious lineup of new, irresistible dishes featuring loaded plates bursting with flavor and freshness.

"Our signature Strawberry Fresh-tival® is eagerly anticipated each year and celebrates the sweetness of the spring season," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana , vice president of marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. "Our culinary team has worked diligently to bring guests a variety of strawberry-centric dishes, created to ensure guests leave full and eager to return. Each plate is generously portioned and offers a great value."

The headliner of this year's Strawberry Fresh-tival® is the Fresh Strawberry Mega Pancake Platter, featuring two oversized buttermilk pancakes with sugar cookie crumbles inside and topped with rich Bavarian cream, fresh sweet glazed strawberries, additional cookie crumbles and whipped topping, complemented by two eggs and a choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links. The up and coming showstopper is the Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Flip Platter including two slices of Brioche French Toast layered with luscious cheesecake filling, topped with fresh sweet glazed strawberries and whipped topping, and served with two eggs and choice of two Applewood smoked bacon strips or two sausage links. The encore of the fresh-tival lineup is the brand new Strawberry Shortcake, sure to leave guests wishing the meal would never end.

Of course, fan favorites are coming back including Fresh Strawberry Belgian Waffle Platter, Fresh Strawberry Croissant Platter, Fresh Strawberry Crepes Platter, and Fresh Strawberry Pie.

To see all the quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu. It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu .

