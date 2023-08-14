Permanent Magnets Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.10% from 2021 to 2026; The increasing demand from the automobile sector to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The permanent magnets market size is to grow by USD 13.63 billion from 2021 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 10.10%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the largest contributors to the permanent magnet market in this region. The market growth in this region will be faster than the market growth in other regions. Moreover, rising demand for hard drives from data centers is expected to drive the growth of the APAC permanent magnet market during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Permanent Magnets Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Permanent Magnets Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets



Ferrite Magnets



Samarium Cobalt Magnets



Alnico Magnets

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The permanent magnets market share growth by the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the NdFeB magnet segment worldwide include the increasingly widespread use of NdFeB magnets in fields such as electronics, military, automotive and heart care, and the limited availability of alternatives. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Permanent Magnets Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major companies in the permanent magnets market include Adams Magnetic Products, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd., Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., and Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc.

Company Offering

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. - The company develops and manufactures a variety of permanent magnets such as sintered and bonded NdFeB magnets and magnetic assemblies.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers a variety of permanent magnets such as cast alnico, ceramic (Ferrite), and neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV - The company offers a variety of permanent magnets such as Neodymium magnets, Magnetic grippers, Pot magnets flat, Electro holdings magnets, and many more.

Permanent Magnets Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand from the automobile sector is a key factor driving market growth. Advancements in the automotive industry force manufacturers to respond to the swiftly increasing need to produce vehicle control systems that are more sophisticated, use less fuel, and produce lower emissions. The shift in vehicle control systems from mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic control towards electrical control has inspired the need for magnets in motors, sensors, and actuators to help drastically improve vehicle control systems. Hence, increasing demand from the automobile sector is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Fluctuations in raw materials prices are significant challenges restricting market growth. Volatility in raw materials and rising energy costs are destabilizing supply chains, making it difficult for manufacturers to deliver quality products at competitive prices and remain profitable. In addition, fluctuations in raw material prices adversely affect the quality and production rate of permanent magnets. Production delays often lead to large price fluctuations and supply interruptions as several suppliers around the world depend on a steady supply of raw materials. Hence, the price fluctuation of raw materials is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Permanent Magnets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist permanent magnets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the permanent magnets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the permanent magnets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of permanent magnets market companies

Permanent Magnets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.10% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Magnetic Products, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd., Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, Hitachi Ltd., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., and Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

