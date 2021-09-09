Permanente Live webinar on equitable care to feature thought leaders from The Permanente Federation, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and American Medical Association

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from The Permanente Federation, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association will discuss the future of equitable care during a free Permanente Live webinar on September 22.

This virtual panel will explore how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of achieving health equity. Access to care and vaccines has been mixed, with significant care gaps still apparent among Black, Indigenous and Latinx individuals. Panelists will discuss these disparities and the tangible solutions health organizations need to innovate and achieve quality care for all.

What: "Permanente Live: The future of equitable care" live webinar. Topics discussed will include:

Systemic factors contributing to health care inequity

Major barriers to health equity revealed by the pandemic

Steps health care organizations are taking now and can take in the future to address health equity

Improving quality by focusing on equitable care

Creating a common national framework for collectively achieving quality care for all

Who:

Nkem Chukwumerije , MD, MPH, FACP, president and executive medical director, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, Atlanta metro area

president and executive medical director, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, metro area Nancy Gin , MD, FACP, executive vice president for quality, and chief quality officer, The Permanente Federation

executive vice president for quality, and chief quality officer, The Permanente Federation Kedar Mate , MD, president and CEO, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI)

president and CEO, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Karthik Sivashanker , MD, vice president of Equitable Health Systems and Innovation, American Medical Association

The panel will be moderated by Stephen Parodi, MD, infectious disease physician with The Permanente Medical Group; and executive vice president of External Affairs, Communications, and Brand for The Permanente Federation, the national consulting group for the 8 Permanente Medical Groups, which provide care to more than 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members.

When: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Pacific time



Where: Register to attend this free virtual event (space is limited).

