Permanente Live Webinar on "Physicians Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More" to Feature Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and AMA

News provided by

The Permanente Federation

13 Sep, 2023, 14:50 ET

The Permanente Federation EVP Stephen Parodi, MD, and AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, to explore how physician leadership can address challenges plaguing health care

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Kaiser Permanente and the American Medical Association (AMA) will discuss "Leading Through Change: AI, Mistrust, Burnout and More," during a Permanente Live webinar on September 26, 2023.

Hosted by The Permanente Federation Executive Vice President Stephen Parodi, MD, and featuring AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, this complimentary virtual fireside chat will examine strategies to address many of the problems facing health care in the wake of a pandemic that fundamentally changed society. Declining public trust in science, disinformation, an enduring physician shortage and policies that criminalize some types of medical care make it more challenging than ever for physicians to fulfill their calling to heal.

This fireside chat will explore how physician leadership can address many of the problems facing physicians and health care organizations today.

What: Attendees will learn how physician leaders can respond to current health care challenges, including:

  • Rebuilding trust with patients and public health organizations
  • Pushing back against disinformation
  • Championing evidence-based medicine
  • Exploring the opportunities and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in health care
  • Finding joy, purpose and meaning in their work

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Noon PT / 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET

Where: Register to attend this virtual one-hour event.

Who: Speakers include:

  • Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, president, American Medical Association
  • Stephen Parodi, MD (moderator), executive vice president, The Permanente Federation, and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente

You can follow the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #PermLiveLeadership.

To learn more about The Permanente Federation, visit permanente.org/the-permanente-federation.

About Permanente Medical Groups     
The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of nearly 24,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led, to 12.7 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation  
The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation

Also from this source

Permanente Live webinar to address caring for the fast-growing population of older adults

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.