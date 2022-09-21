Permanente Live Webinar on Strategic Uses of AI in Health Care to Feature Thought Leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Salesforce, Verily, and Google

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Kaiser Permanente's The Permanente Federation, Mayo Clinic, Salesforce, Verily, and Google will share their insights on the best uses of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care during a free Permanente Live webinar on September 26, 2022.

This virtual panel will explore one of the most discussed innovations so far this century, as many companies race to develop the next AI application and investors funnel billions into a potential Holy Grail of machine learning. Last year, health care AI funding nearly doubled, as startups raised $12 billion for all of 2021. In this webinar, participants will discuss how a healthy dose of skepticism should be paired with scientific evidence to develop the best AI-powered applications or systems to improve patient care.

What: "Permanente Live: Health care's quest for an AI strategy" webinar

Attendees will learn:

How industry leaders view the role of AI in health care

Questions health organizations should ask to ensure proper assessment of AI programs

Ways leading organizations such as Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Salesforce, Verily, and Google incorporate AI in care

How to use AI to relieve the burden on physicians and health care workers

Who: Panel participants include:

John Halamka , MD, president, Mayo Clinic Platform

, MD, president, Mayo Clinic Platform Michael Howell , MD, chief clinical officer/deputy chief health officer, Google

, MD, chief clinical officer/deputy chief health officer, Google Edward Lee , MD, executive vice president and chief information officer, The Permanente Federation, and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group

, MD, executive vice president and chief information officer, The Permanente Federation, and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group Vivian Lee , MD, PhD, MBA, president of Health Platforms, Verily

, MD, PhD, MBA, president of Health Platforms, Verily Fatima Paruk , MD, chief health officer and senior vice president industry advisor of Health & Life Sciences, Salesforce

, MD, chief health officer and senior vice president industry advisor of Health & Life Sciences, Salesforce Stephen Parodi , MD, executive vice president, The Permanente Federation (Moderator)

When: Monday, September 26, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Where: REGISTER to attend this free virtual event.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.6 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

