Permanente Live Webinar on The Reinvention of Medical Research with JAMA Editor-in-Chief Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, MD

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician leaders from Kaiser Permanente and JAMA will share their insights on the current and future state of medical journals during a free Permanente Live webinar on December 3, 2024.

Hosted by Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of The Permanente Federation, and featuring Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, MD, editor in chief of JAMA and JAMA Network, this complimentary virtual fireside chat will focus on the key issues and latest trends and innovations in medical research. Dr. Bibbins-Domingo's insights drawn from her extensive experience — including practicing physician, medical researcher, academic and administrator — make this an exceptional opportunity for physicians and health care leaders to gain valuable knowledge on the role that scientific publications play in advancing science, health and patient care.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A session that will allow for deeper exploration of the topics discussed.

Who: Fireside chat participants include:

What: "Permanente Live: The Reinvention of Research" webinar

Attendees will learn about:

the importance of physicians conducting and publishing peer-reviewed research

how innovations like AI affect medical research and the future of academic publishing

the power of research that is timely, unique and meets patient needs

speeding up the translation of research into practice

actions physician leaders can take to advance health equity in medical research

When:

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 10:00-11:00 AM PST / 12:00-1:00 PM CST / 1:00-2:00 PM EST

/ / Location: Virtual via Zoom

Where: Register to attend this free virtual one-hour event.

