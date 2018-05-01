Permian Water Names James Corbitt President

"We are excited to welcome James to our team. We are confident, given James' strong entrepreneurial background in the SWD space, that Permian Water Solutions is well-positioned to expand its presence under his leadership. As President, James will be focused on partnering with upstream operators, independent water haulers and other oilfield service companies to provide water disposal services across the Delaware Basin, Midland Basin and Central Basin Platform," commented Rob Hendricks, Manager of Permian Water Solutions.

Prior to entering the SWD space, James was general manager of Midland Map Company, supervising Midland Maps' core geological mapping business and managing two of its geological research facilities.

"I look forward to growing Permian Water Solutions existing relationships across both New Mexico and West Texas. Permian Water Solutions' existing footprint is well-positioned in high growth areas where operators are targeting multiple high rate formations. We stand ready to be a partner of choice for these operators' commercial disposal needs," added Mr. Corbitt.

About Permian Water Solutions

Privately-held Permian Water Solutions, LLC owns fee or leasehold interests in twenty-one salt water disposal wells, three brine stations and three fresh water stations. Seventeen of the salt water disposal wells are strategically located in west Texas or New Mexico serving operators in the Delaware Basin, Central Basin Platform and Midland Basin.

