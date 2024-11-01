Permit Wizard from LexisNexis VitalChek Network Proudly Supports the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

"People's Tree" will spread holiday joy on an epic journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. This year Permit Wizard, a service of LexisNexis® VitalChek Network, is proud to be one of the sponsors helping the "People's Tree" make its journey. Alaska's National Forests, in partnership with the Society of American Foresters and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, will bring the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from Alaska to Washington, D.C.

Permit WIzard (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

The eighty-foot-tall Sitka spruce was harvested from the Tongass National Forest in late October and packaged on a custom trailer. With the theme "Where Nature, People, and Tradition Come Together," its journey will include a series of community celebrations before it is delivered to the U.S. Capitol on November 22nd, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by Alaskans. The tree's lighting will take place in early December.

Permit Wizard is proud to play a crucial role in the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program by providing expert permitting services, ensuring the safe and seamless transport of the iconic "People's Tree" across the Lower 48 states. From Seattle, Washington to Washington, D.C., the tree's oversized dimensions require precise logistical planning and strict adherence to transportation regulations. With state-specific laws mandating permits at each stage of the journey, Permit Wizard's deep expertise in navigating the U.S. transportation system and regulatory landscape is instrumental in safeguarding this national treasure as it travels across the country to its final destination.

"We're honored to once again be entrusted with ensuring the safe and smooth journey of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C.," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Special Services Inc., which oversees LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc. and Permit Wizard. "This year's transport is more than a logistical challenge—it's a celebration of unity, tradition, and the spirit of the holiday season. Permit Wizard's expertise streamlines the complex process of securing permits and approvals, making it an indispensable partner in this monumental task. It is incredibly rewarding to help deliver a symbol of joy and hope to our Nation's Capital once again."

"The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout Alaska and beyond state lines," said Terry Baker, President of the Society of American Foresters. "We're grateful for the time and resources Permit Wizard provides to help make this the best year yet."

For the latest tree delivery news, events, and tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Permit Wizard

Permit Wizard (www.permitwizard.com) is a service of LexisNexis® VitalChek Network Inc., providing permitting services for over-dimensional permits from coast-to-coast through a secure web-based application, personal attention by experienced staff, and solid relationships with state and local government agencies. LexisNexis VitalChek Network also provides secure online ordering for vital records ( www.vitalchek.com ).

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of information and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including government, insurance, financial services and healthcare. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Eckloff

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Mobile: +1.202.941.6986

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions