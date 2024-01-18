Permuta Launches SaaS Version of DefenseReady on Microsoft Azure Government DoD Cloud

FedRAMP Approved Power Platform for Impact Level 5 (IL5)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta, a leading HR modernization and talent management software platform for Federal organizational readiness and operational excellence, announced today the release of its first ever SaaS product for DefenseReady™ with AI and Machine Learning capabilities, called DefenseReady Cloud.

The release comes after a decade of on-premise DefenseReady™ applications and two years after the release of a DoD ATO cloud-hosted IaaS option on IL5.

"DefenseReady Cloud provides DoD and approved civilian organizations the low code/no code SaaS/AI solution that ingests existing data sources, regardless of location, to provide a single pane of glass that informs leaders to make readiness decisions which will help our forces be stronger, safer, and our country more competitive," said Sig Behrens, Permuta's CEO.

"Our mission has always been to assist in putting the right people, in the right place, at the right time," said Behrens. "And now leadership can have the highest level of confidence on the DISA's approved Microsoft DoD tenant while saving operational costs."

"Microsoft is committed to helping the DoD use innovative technologies to meet their critical mission needs and working with key partners like Permuta enables us to innovate and scale solutions for our national security leaders," says Wes Anderson, Vice President for Defense, Microsoft. "This collaboration with Permuta on the DefenseReady cloud will enable Department of Defense leaders to make fully informed operational and readiness decisions with speed."

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com), is a privately owned software manufacturer which creates off-the-shelf software which has been tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Their products, built on Microsoft technology are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

