Permuta Technologies Secures Strategic Partnership with the Defense Health Agency (DHA)

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta Technologies is proud to announce its partnership with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), supporting the agency's mission to enhance security and workforce management through innovative and transformative solutions.

This collaboration will utilize Permuta's advanced analytics and DefenseReady platform to strengthen DHA's mission-critical operations, delivering timely, transparent, and efficient security and workforce management capabilities.

"We're honored to partner with DHA on this important initiative," said Sig Behrens, CEO of Permuta Technologies. "Our commitment to support the mission, combined with our expertise in readiness solutions, will help DHA achieve greater operational efficiency, supporting both patients and providers."

As part of this effort, DefenseReady aims to improve DHA's operational efficiency while automating current manual processes.

Development is set to continue into 2025, with plans to scale and introduce additional enhancements to meet DHA's evolving needs. This initiative will ultimately strengthen DHA's ability to maintain a ready and resilient force.

About Permuta Technologies

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Permuta Technologies is a Microsoft Gold Certified software company specializing in readiness solutions for military and civilian organizations. Its flagship COTS products, DefenseReady and FederalReady, address workforce challenges across Human Resources, Operations, Training, Security, Medical, and more.

SOURCE Permuta Technologies, Inc.