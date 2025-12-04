Permuta Technologies Awarded 2025 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce its recognition as a recipient of the 2025 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award. U.S. Secretary of Labor acknowledged Permuta and 838 other companies during a virtual ceremony for their commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Permuta earned the Small Gold award after a thorough application process that highlighted the company's dedication to veteran employment.

"The Hire Vets Medallion Award is a testament to the rigorous standards Permuta upholds in veteran employment and integration," says Sig Behrens, CEO. "From providing tailored resources and leadership opportunities to offering competitive compensation and tuition assistance, we ensure our veteran employees have the support they need to thrive and continue serving our nation in new and impactful ways."

Recipients of the 2025 Hire Vets Medallion Awards, including Permuta Technologies, Inc., have demonstrated that they meet the stringent requirements for veteran employment and integration. These criteria encompass various aspects, including:

Veteran hiring and retention practices

Availability of tailored resources for veterans

Leadership opportunities for veterans within the organization

Dedicated human resources support for veteran employees

Competitive compensation packages

Tuition assistance programs

Permuta Technologies, Inc. prides itself on its commitment to supporting veterans, with veterans comprising over 65% of its workforce. This unique composition allows Permuta to develop solutions that are specifically designed to support the government, leveraging the experience and insights of those who have served.

The Hire Vets Medallion Award serves as a testament to Permuta Technologies, Inc.'s dedication to its veteran employees and its commitment to providing them with meaningful employment opportunities. The company's focus on veteran integration and support has not only benefited its employees but has also contributed to its success in delivering impactful, mission-focused solutions to the government.

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. (www.permuta.com) , is a privately owned software manufacturer which creates on-premises, cloud-hosted, and SaaS software, and AI, tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission . Their products, built on the Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management , medical readiness, mission planning and more.

