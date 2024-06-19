Pernilla Almström of coeo Inkasso SE Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

Pernilla Almström has won two Business Worldwide 2024 CEO Awards. The CEO of coeo Inkasso SE was named 'Finance Industry Digital Transformation CEO of the Year' and 'Swedish Change Management CEO of the Year'.

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 CEO Awards recognise and honour the most respected C-level executives across the globe from various sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on those that lead them. These awards spotlight the success of individual leaders who drive their corporations to excellence, celebrating their personal achievements and inspiring others to follow their example.

Under the visionary leadership of Pernilla Almström, coeo Inkasso SE has revolutionised debt collection by integrating empathy-driven service and innovative AI solutions. Operating across seven European countries, the company sets industry standards by prioritising client relationships and customer experience. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders, such as Klarna, amplify its commitment to excellence.

Founded in 2022 as part of the reputable coeo group, the Gothenburg-based company has swiftly emerged as one of Europe's fastest-growing debt collection agencies. The company's name, derived from the Latin word for "together," embodies its ethos of collaboration and teamwork to deliver exceptional results.

What sets coeo Inkasso SE apart is its innovative approach to debt collection, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of debt recovery intricacies. By leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics, strategies are tailored to each client's specific needs, ensuring a higher success rate in recovering outstanding debts.

Customer satisfaction and maintaining positive relationships between creditors and debtors are paramount at coeo Inkasso SE. The company employs a customer-centric approach, striving to resolve disputes amicably whenever possible. This commitment has seen the company grow from a modest team of six employees handling a couple of thousand debt collection cases per month to a dedicated team of 30 professionals managing more than 500,000 cases annually.

Central to coeo's mission is enhancing the customer journey. By integrating modern self-service platforms and cutting-edge technology, coeo elevates the debt collection experience. With a stellar rating of 4,7 out of 5 from debtors, coeo's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident. AI-driven solutions ensure frictionless interactions and streamlined payment processes, setting new benchmarks for industry excellence.

For more information about coeo's services and contact details, visit, https://www.coeo-group.ai/.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

