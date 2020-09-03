Pernod Ricard North America Appoints Two New Members to Executive Committee

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard North America today announced two new appointments to its Executive Committee.

John Barrett, an experienced general management executive with a proven track record of achievement and innovation, is named Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, effective Sept. 14.

He replaces Julien Hemard, who recently was named Group Sales Chief Transformation Officer for Pernod Ricard.

John joins Pernod Ricard from KITES Advisors, where he provided strategic counsel to multiple new startup opportunities. Previously, he led Go-to-Market and Transformation for the $16B Frito Lay Division of PepsiCo, and also held several GM roles with Frito Lay in the U.S. and PepsiCo Foods Canada, leading large frontline and customer development teams. John earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in Economics.

Vincent Turpin, currently Director/Chief Finance Officer, Pernod Ricard Chivas Brothers, is named Senior Vice President – Finance, Pernod Ricard North America, effective Oct. 1. He replaces Mauve Croizat, who has been named Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Sweden and Northern Europe.

Vincent joined Pernod Ricard in 2005 as Group Business Analyst. He then moved to Sweden to join The Absolut Company as Business Analysis Director in 2009. In 2011, he returned to France as CFO, Ricard SA, and a few years later as part of the integration expanded his role to include Pernod SA. He moved to his current role in the UK in 2017.Vincent has a degree in Finance from ESSEC Business School.

Both John and Vincent will report to Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America. Ann said, "I am delighted to welcome two proven and experienced leaders to the Pernod Ricard NA leadership team. I am confident that they will play a critical role in our Accelerate and Transformation agenda and wish them every success in their new roles."

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA