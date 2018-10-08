Pernod Ricard Renews Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA, the U.S. unit of the world's 2nd largest wine and spirits company, announced today a renewed distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol. The contract, effective as of July 1, 2019 will extend through June 2024, helping to reinforce the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Pernod Ricard's portfolio of brands will be distributed across Southern Glazer's U.S. network in 35 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

"Our partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is one we value greatly and are delighted to continue with," said Paul Duffy, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. "One of the greatest opportunities we have working across multiple states is our ability to be truly focused at a local level, resulting in positive outcomes for our partners, and even more importantly, our customers and consumers. Working with our wholesalers allows us to do just that."

"On behalf of the Southern Glazer's executive team and our American Liberty Spirits & Wine division—the dedicated division for the Pernod Ricard USA (PRUSA) portfolio—I am thrilled by the extension of our strategic partnership with PRUSA," said Wayne E. Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "This special, highly valued relationship has existed for many decades. The entire Southern Glazer's team looks forward to enhancing our synergistic collaboration to grow PRUSA's amazing portfolio of brands—bringing them to new heights of prominence and success in the marketplace. We are excited to apply our joint best-practice ways of working in marketing, selling, and operations for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness throughout the value chain."

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country.

Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA