Pernod Ricard USA Earns Top Marks in Workplace Equality

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Pernod Ricard USA, in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, proudly announced today that the company received a perfect score of 100 percent on the HRC Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report rating thousands of corporations and organizations based on their policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality – including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community, among others.

"At Pernod Ricard USA, we uphold the value of authenticity in both our people and our brands," said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. "We invite our employees to be bold in how they bring themselves to work – and in the work they do to deliver our products to a new generation of consumers that is more diverse than ever."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how Pernod Ricard USA, along with 1,000 U.S.-based companies, is not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Pernod Ricard USA's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

Pernod Ricard USA recently unveiled new employee benefit offerings, including expanded parental bonding leave for all new parents –including for adoptions, as well as fathers and same sex partners; and a partnership with Milk Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping company for working mothers, as a benefit to Pernod Ricard USA's breastfeeding employees in support of their business travel.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

