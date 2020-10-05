Pernod Ricard USA Selects Wavemaker as Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium spirits & wine leader, Pernod Ricard USA, is pleased to announce that it has selected Wavemaker as its Media Agency of Record (AOR). The decision expands upon Pernod Ricard's existing global partnerships with Wavemaker in China, France, and India.

The agency designation comes as Pernod Ricard consolidates its global agency roster to create a more cohesive ecosystem and greater efficiencies in support of the company's marketing transformation journey.

Pernod Ricard USA will tap Wavemaker's expertise spanning data sciences, communications strategy, media planning and buying, eCommerce and content duties.

"We are impressed with Wavemaker's strong track record of driving growth by helping commercial organizations to reach the right audience at the right time, with the right message, with even more precision," said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pernod Ricard USA. "We also sought a partner who is philosophically aligned on the importance of raising our voices in the context of world events and we were pleased to see many examples of this with Wavemaker."

"We're thrilled to expand Wavemaker's global relationship with Pernod Ricard and help transform how their prestigious U.S. spirits and wine portfolio connects with consumers across contexts, content and commerce in the U.S.," said Amanda Richman, CEO, Wavemaker U.S. "We look forward to partnering with Pernod Ricard USA by leveraging data sciences to deliver targeted communications in important moments for consumers."

The agency selection strengthens Pernod Ricard USA's transformation as it doubles down on its spirits and wine brands this year. For Wavemaker, the addition of the Pernod Ricard business continues the agency's strong momentum in organic growth and new business wins in spite of industry headwinds.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world's most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world's leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter and LinkedIn

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.



As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

