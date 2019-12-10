Pernod Ricard's Amandine Robin Named To "2019 Women Worth Watching" List

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amandine Robin, Senior VP, Communications and Sustainability, Pernod Ricard North America, has received a "2019 Women Worth Watching" Award from Profiles in Diversity Journal, a quarterly magazine dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion.

Award recipients were recognized for their "talents, commitments, achievement and leadership" in the corporate, government, nonprofit, higher education and military sectors.

"It's clear that all of our "Women Worth Watching" award recipients have talent, brains, ambition, discipline and a passion for their work," said Teresa Fausey, the Journal's Associate Publisher. "But perhaps the most important quality each of them demonstrates is courage. What allows these women to fully express their other important and impressive abilities is that each one has summoned the courage to take speak up, take risks, fail and learn and keep going, ask for what she wants and deserves and meet the challenges that arise in every career and every life."

In a full-page profile, Amandine drew upon her personal experience to offer some tips for women in leadership, including Striving for Work-Life Balance, Leading YOUR way, Trusting your judgment, Forgetting perfection and Finding role models. For the full article, click https://issuu.com/diversityjournal/docs/women_worth_watching_2019/84

"I'm honored and humbled to receive this award, particularly because "Profiles in Diversity Journal" has a long track record of stimulating organizational change," said Amandine. "Complexity has exploded, and we need truly diverse leaders to connect with customers, consumers and employees who today represent quite diverse backgrounds with distinctive points of view."

