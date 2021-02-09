Perricone MD Announces Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Rejuvenating Moisturizer Included In The FabFitFun Spring 2021 Box

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD is proud to announce that its Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Rejuvenating Moisturizer will be included in FabFitFun's seasonal Spring 2021 box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more. This nutrient-packed moisturizer harnesses the power of the brand's patented Acyl-Glutathione, a master antioxidant that helps visibly correct deep wrinkles and creases. Combined with a unique Vitamin F blend of flaxseed, chia seed and macadamia seed oils, this rich moisturizer intensely nourishes to help restore suppleness and strengthen skin's moisture barrier.

"We are honored to partner with FabFitFun and feature our Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Rejuvenating Moisturizer in their Spring 2021 Box," says Perricone MD Chief Marketing Officer Robert Koerner. "Skincare-as-selfcare continues to be an important trend going into 2021, and our Rejuvenating Moisturizer not only delivers clinically-proven results, its velvety-rich texture and relaxing fragrance make it a truly luxurious experience. It's the perfect product for the FabFitFun community to incorporate into their at-home skincare routine."

"Our theme this season is Grow Forth. Spring is all about renewal, and if we ever needed a fresh start, now feels like the time." said Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun co-founder and Editor in Chief. "With life flourishing all around, we wanted to curate a box that inspires a moment to nurture yourself. A little inspiration to help you grow and bring a bit of joy, beauty, and fun to your doorstep. I think we can all agree that self-care has never been more important."

Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Spring, FabFitFun has teamed up with One Tree Planted. For every dollar raised, One Tree Planted will plant a tree, creating a healthier climate, protecting biodiversity, and helping reforestation efforts around the world.

FabFitFun members will be able to donate to One Tree Planted in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales and each tree planted as a result of the partnership will support one of three projects:

California : Planting local native species like pines and oaks, Douglas fir, and sequoias for forest fire recovery.

: Planting local native species like pines and oaks, Douglas fir, and sequoias for forest fire recovery. National Forests in the United States : Restoring and enhancing the health of forests from environmental damage.

: Restoring and enhancing the health of forests from environmental damage. Pacific Northwest: Planting trees to save the orcas and support their main food source: salmon.

The FabFitFun Spring Box selections include products from around the world and 20 products coming from female founded brands. The box choices include:

Choice 1:

Jenni Kayne Water Hyacinth Tray with Cutout Handles

with Cutout Handles alice + olivia Daisy Print Duffle Bag

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Rejuvenating Moisturizer

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Face Mask + Mini Watermelon Brightening Serum

Tech Candy UV Sanitizer

Short Stories LED Indoor Planter

Monroé Watches Sunburst Solérose Watch

Shoshanna Umbrella

CALPAK Set of 3 Packing Cubes in Sorbet

Choice 2:

MAC Cosmetics Powder KissLipstick Duo

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil

100% Pure Argan Oil Splendid Faux Fur Slippers (in Crystal Pink )

) Steel Mill & Co. To-Do Planning Bundle

Billion Dolar Brows 6pc Pro Brush Essentials Kit

Gaiam Ultimate Core ToningKit

Our Place Lunchbox

Choice 3:

Gloss Moderne Clean Luxury Hair Masque

Verso Skincare Super Eye Serum

alice + olivia Reversible Bucket Hat

Bloomingville Woven Seagrass Coasters

Joy DraveckyChloe Ring

Choice 4:

Sorbus Makeup Organizer

ELEMIS Papaya Enzyme Peel

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

AHAVA Refreshing Facial Cleansing Gel

Grown Alchemist Body Cream in Mandarin RosemaryLeaf

Lark & Ives Hair Scarf Bundle

Choice 5:

Summer & RoseRose Tweezer with Pouch

PUR Cosmetics Iconic Glow Illuminating Face & Body Dry Oil

CAMP Collection Dip Dye Market Tote

Cocofloss Tropical Trio

H Halston Aloe Infused Gel Lined Socks & Pumice Stone

Choice 6:

EACH Jewels Flower Hair Clip -2 Pack

Human + Kind Hand Scrub Elderflower + Raspberry

Earth Harbor MARINA Biome BrighteningAmpoule

Choice 7:

Cali Cosmetics Body Wash 8oz in Capri

Skin Forum Sun's Out Pouts Out Lip Mask

Pink Sky Cactus Sipper Cup

Choice 8:

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Mayfair Lane

Saie Beauty Makeup Rounds 3 pack

About Perricone MD:

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership whose mission is to deliver happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, andtech – each season.In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences,and more.Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

