Perricone MD Introduces a High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum Featuring Next Generation Polyamine Technology

High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum features a gel-serum texture that instantly hydrates and visibly reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles, leaving the skin around the eyes looking smooth and radiant.

High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum is packed with three powerhouse ingredients including Polyamine Growth Factor, DMAE and niacinamide. The polyamine growth factor is an incredibly unique, proprietary ingredient to Perricone MD. This driving force improves the feel of skin elasticity and helps promote the look of youthful, collagen-rich skin by replenishing moisture and acting as a replica of the molecule found in all living things on Earth. DMAE, naturally produced by the human brain, helps visibly lift sagging skin over time, plumping skin to support its surface and protect against drying environmental aggressors. Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, renews and restores the skin by improving uneven skin tone and brightens dull skin by supporting the skin's moisture barrier.

"Following the 2019 blockbuster launch success of our Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum, we knew there was opportunity to satisfy other consumer needs with the polyamine technology," says Robert Koerner, Chief Marketing Officer of Perricone MD. "Our new eye serum harnesses the same unique, award-winning power of Dr. Perricone's latest innovation, together with our signature science, DMAE, and Niacinamide, to deliver visibly dramatic lift, dark circle reduction and reduced puffiness for the delicate eye area."

The results speak for themselves. In clinical and consumer testing, 94% of participants saw fewer crow's feet, lines & wrinkles*, 88% saw less puffiness*, 80% saw less sagging**.

*In a clinical study of 33 women after 8 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 104 women after 28 days.

High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum is a day and night treatment suitable for all skin types. It retails for $72 (.5oz) and is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

