Perricone MD Refreshes Its No Makeup Collection with New Brand Campaign and Innovations

Perricone MD is breathing new life into the No Makeup Collection with a brand campaign highlighting an inclusive and diverse group of eight influencers to match each shade of No Makeup Foundation Serum with unretouched images: Veronika Losyuk-Arena (@veronikalosyuk), Katy Schuele (@katyschuele), Sunnie Brook (@sunniebrook), Carmen Ho (@newyorkerglow), Ella Rose (@ellaarose), Milan Wheaton (@itsmilan), Tatiana Rivera (@xotatee), Chee Smalls (@browngirl_chee).

Along with the Foundation Serum, Perricone MD is announcing new launches to the collection: No Makeup Lip Oil and No Makeup Blush Balm.

No Makeup Lip Oil is a nourishing, non-sticky, skincare-infused lip oil that provides a hint of color and luminous shine. It instantly replenishes and conditions with essential moisture to reduce the look of vertical lip lines for visibly smoother, plumper and more supple lips. Available in six different shades, the lip oils notably feature powerful hydrating skincare ingredient, hyaluronic acid, along with peptides and pomegranate seed oil, to visibly improve lip volume, fullness and definition. Inspired by founder Dr. Nicholas Perricone's research on the power of antioxidants in relation to his anti-inflammatory diet, a key pillar of the brand's Three-Tier Philosophy, the lip oils feature shade names like Lychee, Guava, Pomegranate, Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry and Plum. As with all Perricone MD products, both clinical and consumer studies were done to ensure the innovations were truly effective: 98% felt instantly hydrated & moisturized lips*, 95% saw softened lip lines with lasting shine* and 86% showed improvement in lip fullness & contour**.

*In a consumer study of 104 women after 28 days on bare lips.

**In a clinical study of 29 women after 4 weeks on bare lips.

No Makeup Blush Balm is a buildable cream blush that adds a natural-looking color and a radiant finish. The blendable, easy-to-use blush balm is a new format of the existing, bestselling liquid blush in the collection, No Makeup Blush. It glides on effortlessly to instantly brighten and accentuate cheekbones for a more defined look. The Blush Balm comes in one flattering rosy shade suitable for a wide range of skin tones. As a new formula in the collection, it's perfect for use alongside the existing No Makeup Bronzer and No Makeup Highlighter, to enhance your overall 'no makeup' look. 96% said it instantly accentuates cheeks for a lifted look*, 92% saw instantly more radiant healthier skin* and 91% said it is lightweight, easily blendable & provides lasting color with buildable coverage*.

*In a consumer study of 106 women after 28 days.

"When I joined Perricone MD in 2011, one of the first projects I had the pleasure of working on was the launch of the original No Foundation Foundation, which boasted a universal shade for all skin tones and was the original catalyst to the 'no makeup' trend," says Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "It's been wonderful seeing this franchise evolve over the last decade to expand beyond one product, while maintaining the core principle of the collection in highlighting natural beauty and enhancing the skin."

"At Perricone MD, we must take a science-first approach to product development, and our No Makeup Collection is no exception. We were among the first to capitalize on the 'no makeup' trend over a decade ago, with a clinically proven, makeup-meets-skincare portfolio that has become a staple in our consumer's regimen," says President, Robert Koerner.

The refreshed No Makeup brand campaign is now live and all six shades of No Makeup Lip Oil (0.18 US fl. oz. / $35), along with the existing No Makeup Collection, are now available on PerriconeMD.com and at a variety of major retailers. No Makeup Blush Balm will be available in May 2024.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

