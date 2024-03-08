Perricone MD Teams up With Dress for Success® for Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign

The International Women's Month Campaign aims to empower women across the globe

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Perricone MD supports Dress for Success, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, during their annual Your Hour, Her Power Campaign for International Women's Day and Women's History Month. This campaign aims to support the organization's ongoing mission of advancing women in the global workforce.

Your Hour, Her Power is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life for the better, she becomes powerful beyond measure. By donating the equivalent of one hour of pay, individuals can help women gain access to Dress for Success' programs, services, and tools.

Perricone MD has a track record of championing women across all industries and sectors, highlighted by their past philanthropic partnerships with Girls Who Code. The repeated backing of Dress for Success' initiative continues to prove their commitment to helping women enter and advance in the workforce, while looking and feeling their best – a goal central to Perricone MD as a skincare brand overall.

With joining this global campaign, Perricone MD is helping to support thousands of unemployed and underemployed women around the world achieve economic independence by receiving a network of support, developmental tools, and professional attire to help the thrive in both work and life.

"Perricone MD is honored to support the Your Hour, Her Power® campaign for the second year in a row," said Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "As a woman working in the beauty industry and having been in the workforce for nearly two decades, I understand Dress for Success' mission firsthand, how not only appearance can impact your career choices, but also why a network of support and developmental tools are necessary for thriving in professional environments."

For more information and to donate to Dress for Success and the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, visit www.yourhourherpower.org.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. The organization has inspired more than 1.3 million women in their pursuit of economic self-independence in almost 140 affiliates across 22 countries.

Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out.

