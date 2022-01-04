Perricone MD's Acne Relief Collection Expands Its Product Offering

Perricone MD's Acne Relief is backed by a patent-approved prebiotic approach that works with the skin's natural microbiome by selectively targeting the bad bacteria and keeping the good bacteria to restore and maintain a healthy skin balance for clearer, blemish-free skin. Unlike other acne solutions on the market, Perricone MD's line selectively targets and treats all three culprits of acne – excess oil, acne-causing bacteria, and inflammation.

The Acne Relief Gentle Exfoliating Toner lifts impurities and removes all traces of oil, dirt, and debris for a smoother, more even-looking complexion. Maximum-strength salicylic acid and lactic and succinic acids work in tandem to exfoliate and unclog enlarged pores to clear blemishes, whiteheads, and blackheads as citrulline helps calm and soothe acne-prone skin. This pore-minimizing, clarifying formula leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed, and invigorated with a healthy-looking, matte finish. In consumer testing*, 97% agreed it removes all traces of oil, dirt, debris, and residue, 94% agreed it helps unclog pores, and 86% agreed it reduces whiteheads and blackheads.

The Acne Relief Calming & Soothing Clay Mask instantly detoxifies, soothes, and hydrates blemish-prone skin. Maximum-strength salicylic acid, bentonite clay and lactobacillus ferment gently exfoliate, unclog pores, remove impurities, absorb excess oil, and attack acne-causing bacteria. Combined with willowherb extract to rapidly soothe and reduce skin redness, this clarifying mask leaves skin visibly healthy and hydrated with a radiant-looking glow. In consumer testing**, 94% agreed it instantly calms and soothes skin, 92% agreed it leaves skin feeling detoxified, and 86% agreed it reduces skin redness.

"Given the success of our Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy launch in 2019, Perricone MD is excited to expand its current offering with two line extensions that enhance the existing regimen," says Robert Koerner, Perricone MD's Chief Marketing Officer. "With acne being one of the most common skin conditions in the United States, we are dedicated to launching innovation that delivers proven results for those of all ages dealing with acne."

Acne Relief Gentle Exfoliating Toner (4 fl oz) retails for $45 is now available on Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Macys.com, and is coming soon to PerriconeMD.com.

Acne Relief Calming & Soothing Clay Mask (2 fl oz) retails for $45 and is now available on Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Macys.com, and is coming soon to PerriconeMD.com.

*In a consumer study of 99 women after 28 days.

**In a consumer study of 100 women after 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

Press Contact:

Behrman Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Perricone MD