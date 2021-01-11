Perrigo And Michigan State University Announce Partnership To Advance Consumer Self-Care Innovation

DUBLIN and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO), a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products, announced today a formal partnership with Michigan State University (MSU), connecting the university's clinical and research expertise with Perrigo's product innovation, manufacturing scale and retail partnerships to empower consumers to take control of their self-care needs.

This collaboration brings together premier industry and academic thought leaders that share a passion for enhancing the health and well-being of society, with a focus on research and clinical outcomes, retail and pharmacy experiences and technology and product innovations.

"We speak frequently about making self-care more accessible and inclusive for everyone through our product portfolio," said Rich Sorota, Perrigo Executive Vice President and President, Consumer Self-Care Americas. "We believe our partnershp with Michigan State University has the potential to yield customized transformative self-care solutions that can help our retail partners and our consumers make informed health and wellness decisions that are best for themselves and their families."

"Our mission is to bring health and healing to all," said MSU Executive Vice President for Health Sciences Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., MD, MHS. "In Perrigo we have found a partner who is a leader in delivering quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust to individuals and communities across the globe. Public-private partnerships align resources and expertise recognizing that together we can do so much more for those we were established to serve. We are committed to find solutions that best meet the needs of patients and consumers and to do so at a pace that people deserve."

Dr. Beauchamp previously spearheaded similar public-private partnerships focused on academic, technology and product innovation while serving in academic medicine leadership positions at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

