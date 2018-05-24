Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%

Sernivo® (betamethasone dipropionate, 0.05%) Spray is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older. Annual market sales for the 12 months ending March 2018 were approximately $16 million as measured by IQVIA.

Perrigo Executive Vice President and President Rx Pharmaceuticals John Wesolowski stated, "This filing is another example of the great work by our R&D and regulatory teams to develop new generic products that lower the cost of healthcare for patients, consumers and families."

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a leading global healthcare company, delivers value to its customers and consumers by providing Quality Affordable Healthcare Products®. Founded in 1887 as a packager of home remedies, Perrigo has built a unique business model that is best described as the convergence of a fast-moving consumer goods company, a high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing organization and a world-class supply chain network. Perrigo is one of the world's largest manufacturers of over-the-counter ("OTC") healthcare products and suppliers of infant formulas for the store brand market. The Company also is a leading provider of branded OTC products throughout Europe and the U.S., as well as a leading producer of "extended topical" prescription drugs. Perrigo, headquartered in Ireland, sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel and China. Visit Perrigo online at (http://www.perrigo.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "forecast," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the timing, amount and cost of any share repurchases; future impairment charges; the success of management transition; customer acceptance of new products; competition from other industry participants, some of whom have greater marketing resources or larger market shares in certain product categories than the Company does; pricing pressures from customers and consumers; potential third-party claims and litigation, including litigation relating to the Company's restatement of previously-filed financial information; potential impacts of ongoing or future government investigations and regulatory initiatives; resolution of uncertain tax positions; the impact of U.S. tax reform legislation and healthcare policy; general economic conditions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; the consummation of announced acquisitions or dispositions and the success of such transactions, and the Company's ability to realize the desired benefits thereof; and the Company's ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of announced cost-reduction efforts and other initiatives. In addition, the Company may identify new, or be unable to remediate previously identified, material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. Furthermore, the Company may incur additional tax liabilities in respect of 2016 or be found to have breached certain provisions of Irish company law in connection with the Company's restatement of previously filed financial statements, which may result in additional expenses and penalties. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-confirms-patent-challenge-for-generic-version-of-sernivo-spray-0-05-300654319.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc

Related Links

http://www.perrigo.com

