Perr&Knight Adds Alexander Brill as Accident & Health Consulting Actuary

Experienced Actuary Alexander Brill Joins Perr&Knight's Accident & Health Actuarial Consulting Practice

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perr&Knight announces the addition of Alexander Brill to the firm's rapidly expanding accident & health actuarial consulting practice. As Perr&Knight's A&H practice continues to grow, Brill will join the actuarial team working on Accident and Supplement Health Product Development along with supporting Employee Health Benefit clients.

Brill is a credentialed actuary with eight years of experience working for a large insurance company. In addition to A&H insurance, his actuarial expertise includes Accountable Care Organizations, Value Based Contracting, Stop Loss, Valuations, and Ancillary Capitation. He also has considerable experience working with data and performing analytics for different Medical Insurance Lines of Business (Medicare, Medicaid, Large Group Commercial, Individual/Small Group Commercial).

"Alex is a valuable addition to the actuarial support team at Perr&Knight," explains Dee Dee Mays, Principal and Chief Actuary at Perr&Knight. "His deep experience in accident & health aligns with our high standards for subject matter expertise, and the breadth of his actuarial and underwriting skill set supports our comprehensive approach to actuarial services. We're thrilled to have him as part of our team." Alex will be reporting to James Vallee, Principal & Consulting Actuary/Director of A&H Consulting Services.

Before joining Perr&Knight, Brill was a Sr. Actuarial Analyst at EmblemHealth, and also held positions at that organization as an Actuarial Analyst – Valuations and Underwriter. He is an Associate in the Society of Actuaries.

For additional information about Perr&Knight's A&H actuarial consulting services, please visit https://www.perrknight.com/services/actuarial-consulting/health-actuarial-consulting/ or contact us via phone or email.

About Perr&Knight

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, and predictive analytics. Software includes StateFilings.com, a leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, the New York Metro Area, and Cincinnati, and more than 130 insurance professionals, including 30 credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

