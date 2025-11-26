Perrone Robotics Files Patent Infringement Actions to Protect Foundational Robotic and Automated Vehicle Technology

Automotive Industry Defendants Include Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Nissan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. and Perrone Robotics Innovations, LLC ("Perrone Robotics") today announced that they have filed lawsuits asserting infringement of Perrone Robotics' patented automated vehicle and robotics technologies by seven major automakers: Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, and Nissan. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and the Eastern District of Virginia, allege that general-purpose robotics operating systems and applications used with automated driving systems rely on Perrone Robotics' innovations without authorization.

Perrone Robotics' earliest autonomous vehicle "Tommy".

Now an industry standard, Perrone Robotics' technology was groundbreaking when company founder Paul Perrone developed it in the mid-2000s. The technology enables automated driving applications to be deployed across fleets of vehicles, an advancement that helped shape the foundation of today's automated vehicles. Paul Perrone was, and remains, a trailblazer in automated vehicle technology, robotics, and AI. Today, nearly every automaker, including the defendants, features automated driving applications as a core component of vehicle safety and driver convenience.

"For over twenty years, Perrone Robotics has pioneered the general-purpose robotics operating system (GPROS) with automated-vehicle extensions. Work that helps make ADAS and autonomy more broadly achievable," said Paul Perrone, Founder of Perrone Robotics. "We welcome healthy competition, and we're proud to see the market's rapid growth. But we also have a responsibility to protect and license the inventions that helped enable it. Today's filings are about safeguarding that investment in American innovation."

The complaints allege that certain automated driving suites and vehicle software stacks incorporate features covered by Perrone Robotics' patents. Perrone Robotics is represented by leading national litigation firm Susman Godfrey LLP, including Shawn Blackburn, Sy Polky, Hunter Vance, Larry Liu, Sarah Pike, and Whitney Wester.

Perrone Robotics continues to advance and deploy its autonomous vehicle technologies globally. The company remains focused on collaboration with industry partners, maintaining active integrations and programs that deliver safe, reliable, and practical autonomy solutions.

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone Robotics is a leading innovator in automated vehicle technology, specializing in advanced automated driving systems. With its patented TONY® AV & ADAS Kits and MAX® software platforms, Perrone Robotics delivers reliable, scalable, and versatile autonomy solutions that transform transportation and mobility.

Perrone's technologies are protected by U.S. patents 9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, 11,314,251, 11,782,442, and 12,181,877, and by Canadian patent 2,643,378, with additional patents pending. TONY, MAX, Perrone Robotics, and Mobility of People and Things® are trademarks of Perrone Robotics.

Media Contacts

Perrone Robotics – Media Inquiries

John Mottola

[email protected]

+1 434-260-8550

Susman Godfrey LLP – Press Inquiries

Shawn Blackburn

[email protected]

+1 713-653-7822

SOURCE Perrone Robotics, Inc.