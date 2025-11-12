Perrone Robotics Surpasses One Year of Autonomous Transit Operations in Detroit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, a pioneer in autonomous vehicle and robotics technology, today announced the milestone achievement of over a year of operation of its CONNECT autonomous transit service in Detroit. Now recognized as the longest-running public transit autonomous electric shuttle service of its kind in the United States.

The Detroit CONNECT Autonomous Shuttle

Launched in August 2024, the Detroit CONNECT fleet features Ford E-Transit vans outfitted with Perrone Robotics' patented TONY® (TO Navigate You) and MAX® autonomous vehicle technology, representing the nation's first autonomous public transit fleet deployment using the Ford E-Transit platform.

This milestone underscores Perrone Robotics' commitment to delivering safe, sustainable, and practical automated transportation solutions designed and built in the United States.

"The City of Detroit is committed to advancing real-world applications of autonomous mobility to improve transportation access and efficiency. Through our Connect AV pilot, we deployed the nation's first fleet of autonomous Ford E-Transit vans, powered by Perrone's TONY AV platform. This initiative provides critical insights into how scalable autonomy can enhance first- and last-mile connectivity in urban transit networks,"

— Tim Slusser, Chief of Mobility Innovation, City of Detroit

A Proven Platform for Smart, Sustainable Transit

The CONNECT autonomous fleet, operating along an expansive 10+ mile route from the Rivertown Warehouse District through downtown Detroit to Corktown, makes key stops at entertainment centers, grocery stores, and community destinations, providing safe, zero-emission mobility options to residents and visitors alike.

Since launch, the service has seen steady ridership growth and expanded routes, serving as a model for how autonomous systems can seamlessly integrate into city infrastructure and public transportation networks.

The initial $1.5 million contract included complete vehicle operations, technology integration, and ongoing support, demonstrating Perrone Robotics' ability to deliver turnkey, real-world AV deployments that meet stringent safety, accessibility, and regulatory standards.

Built on Two Decades of Experience and U.S. Innovation

With over 20 years of experience in automated systems, Perrone Robotics has established itself as one of the most trusted and enduring names in autonomy. The company's TONY AV kit, the brain of its autonomous solutions, has proven itself across multiple platforms and applications, including the Ford E-Transit, which has now served as a robust, zero-emission, FMVSS-compliant, ADA-compliant, and Buy America-compliant foundation for Perrone's technology for over two years.

This program highlights Perrone Robotics' U.S.-patented, U.S.-manufactured technology and reinforces the company's commitment to advancing mobility solutions that are safe, accessible, and sustainable.

"Detroit has shown the world that autonomy can be done safely, reliably, and at scale," said Paul Perrone, Founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics. "By combining our TONY and MAX systems with proven vehicle platforms like the Ford E-Transit, cities like Detroit can accelerate into an autonomous future today, not tomorrow."

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone Robotics is a leading innovator in automated vehicle technology, specializing in advanced automated vehicle systems for transit, commercial, and government applications. With its patented TONY AV & ADAS Kits and MAX software platforms, Perrone Robotics delivers reliable, scalable, and versatile autonomous solutions designed to transform transportation and mobility.

Transit organizations interested in bringing TONY AV and TONY ADAS functions to their fleets can visit https://www.perronerobotics.com for more information.

TONY is patented in the U.S. (9,195,233, 9,833,901, 10,331,136, 10,379,007, 11,280,704, 11,314,251, 11,782,442, 12,181,877) and Canada (2643378). Additional U.S. and International patents pending.

