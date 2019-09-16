Perry Ellis America Releases Capsule 3 with Urban Outfitters

Capsule 3, comprised of 35 Fall seasonal reissue pieces from the iconic 90's assortment, is a curated mix of reissued and updated interpretations of original designs, with new fabrications in nylon and canvas weaves, additional cotton fleece offerings, and added knitwear. The color scheme is also a departure from previous capsules, with classic tones of navy, red, hunter and gold dominating the palette.

The Perry Ellis America collection continues to evolve with the latest capsule making its debut partnership with lifestyle retail destination, Urban Outfitters. Pieces including a washed denim trucker jacket, denim jeans and a popover fleece will be at select Urban Outfitters retail locations in the US and at UrbanOutfitters.com , with additional styles available at PerryEllisAmerica.com .

"We are excited to be partnering with Urban Outfitters for the Capsule 3 debut of Perry Ellis America," said Michael Maccari, Creative Director of Perry Ellis. "This Fall seasonal capsule hones in on our brand's 90's legacy; the synergy with Urban Outfitters makes it an ideal retail partner for us to reach a new audience."

Two new nylon tracksuits, a continued staple of the Perry Ellis America collection, make their debut in Capsule 3. One is a reinterpreted style in a new gold, navy, and red colorway, while the other is a standard reissue of an original bright blue tracksuit with red accents.

Additional standout pieces include a color block rugby in red and navy, a color block hoodie with a mash up of original Perry Ellis America® logos, and a slew of added knitwear pieces including logo-heavy tees, a pique blocked polo, and a fleece quarter-zip.

Perry Ellis America Capsule 3 ranges in price from $40-175 USD and will be available in-stores and online at Urban Outfitters, UrbanOutfitters.com , and PerryEllisAmerica.com .

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

