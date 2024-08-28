Perry Ellis and Original Penguin Announce Partnership Expansion with University of Miami Athletics

The Global Fashion Company Extends Its Commitment as the Official Partner of University of Miami Athletics

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis , the globally renowned fashion brand, and Original Penguin , a renowned lifestyle brand recognized for its timeless style, are excited to announce the expansion of their partnership with University of Miami Athletics. This continued collaboration highlights the brands' steadfast commitment to promoting athletic excellence while cultivating community partnerships in their hometown. Through this partnership, Perry Ellis, Original Penguin and the Miami Hurricanes set the stage to achieve significant milestones in collegiate sports through new fan-focused initiatives at various events throughout the year.

Through this partnership, Perry Ellis and Original Penguin are excited to elevate the Miami Hurricanes fan experience. Post this Perry Ellis and Original Penguin announces partnership expansion with the University of Miami Athletics.

"We're incredibly excited to continue our support of the University of Miami Athletics through new collaborations that will bring us closer to the greater campus community," said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO of Perry Ellis International. "As a longtime Hurricane partner, I'm pleased to align our brands with the resilience and determination of the University of Miami's student-athletes."

As part of the collaboration, the brands will serve as Official Partners of University of Miami Athletics and will expand their presence at Miami Hurricane athletic events including football, basketball and baseball games, tennis matches and more.

The partnership will feature a range of unique initiatives including an immersive ambassador program featuring student-athlete brand ambassadors from a variety of Hurricane athletic teams. The enhanced collaboration will also include a Community Suits program, an initiative that looks to outfit students with professional attire to ensure they are dressed for success off the field and off campus.

In conjunction with University of Miami Athletics, Perry Ellis and Original Penguin will develop robust fan engagement programs including pre-game and in-game activations such as fashion makeovers for fans, tailgate experiences before games and a stimulating Fan Zone experience for fans of all ages.

During the football season, Perry Ellis and Original Penguin will add a new twist to the pre-game tailgate with the introduction of a pickleball court outside of Hard Rock Stadium. The innovative activation will provide fans with a unique and exciting opportunity to play pickleball while experiencing Perry Ellis and Original Penguin's rich sports heritage and ties to the South Florida community.

"We're thrilled to be continuing this relationship with the Perry Ellis family," said Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership for Miami Hurricanes. "With the help of Perry Ellis and Original Penguin we're looking forward to the continued development of our program for our student-athletes and the elevation of fan experiences that will continue to make the Miami Hurricanes' fan experience unforgettable. We look forward to an exciting 2024-2025 athletic season."

About An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®

In 1955, Minneapolis-based Munsingwear – an underwear and military supply company – ironically became the touchstone of suburban sport with the introduction of the first iconic golf shirt to America – an ORIGINAL PENGUIN. Known for its unique, humorous and detail-oriented clothing, Original Penguin offers a full range of men's, women's and children's clothing, accessories and fragrances. Original Penguin is present in North, Central and South Americas, Europe as well as India and the Philippines. There are over 1,250 points of sale, more than 99 Original Penguin stores worldwide and two dedicated e-commerce websites: www.originalpenguin.com and www.originalpenguin.co.uk .

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor, and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses, and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 85 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com .

