Perry Ellis International Announces New Licensing Partnership with Pegasus Home Fashions

The Global Fashion Company Partners with Pegasus Home Fashions to Enhance Bedding Comfort and Quality Across Key Brands

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International (PEI) is excited to announce a new licensing agreement with Pegasus Home Fashions, LLC, a leading North American manufacturer in the utility bedding sector. This strategic partnership will bring a new range of home goods to market under PEI's renowned brands, including Original Penguin , Laundry by Shelli Segal and Rafaella .

Under this agreement, Pegasus Home Fashions will develop and distribute a selection of home goods, featuring bed pillows, mattress pads, mattress toppers, and down alternative comforters. The licensed products will be available across the United States and Canada.

The Original Penguin products are set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, while Laundry by Shelli Segal and Rafaella products are expected to hit the market in spring of 2025. Consumers can look forward to purchasing these innovative products at a range of retail locations throughout the United States.

Hugh Rovit, CEO of Pegasus Home Fashions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are very honored to partner with PEI to manufacture and market a portfolio of innovative products with their iconic names. We are confident that this portfolio will resonate with consumers who shop the diverse set of retailers to which we currently distribute and will showcase unique product features and benefits to the marketplace."

PEI's CEO, Oscar Feldenkreis, also commented on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Pegasus Home Fashions, a leader in the utility bedding sector. This licensing agreement allows us to extend our brands into new product categories, offering our customers high-quality and innovative home goods. We believe that Pegasus Home Fashions' expertise will be instrumental in bringing our vision for these products to life and enhancing our brands' presence in the home goods market."

Pegasus Home Fashions is recognized for its rapid expansion and focus on top-of-bed items such as bed pillows, mattress pads, comforters, and protectors. The company's commitment to quality and innovation aligns with PEI's vision for delivering exceptional products to consumers.

For further information, visit www.pery.com and follow @originalpenguin, @laundrybyshelli and @rafaellastyle on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

About Pegasus Home Fashions:

Pegasus Home Fashions is a rapidly growing North American manufacturer specializing in utility bedding. With a focus on top-of-bed items such as bed pillows, mattress pads, comforters, and protectors, the company is known for its commitment to quality and innovative product solutions.

