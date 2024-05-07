Perry Ellis International Announces Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

Building on the Perry Ellis brand's Tua Tagovailoa Ambassadorship, This Partnership with the Miami Dolphins further Cements Perry Ellis International's Stake in Sports World

MIAMI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global fashion and lifestyle company, Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI), is pleased to announce a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. This official collaboration represents a momentous step for the fashion powerhouse. Having already established themselves as prominent players in the golf and tennis spheres, this partnership signifies a natural progression into new sporting territories.

This partnership builds upon PEI's existing ties to the sports world, including its recent TUA X PERRY ELLIS collection.

PEI, and the Feldenkreis family, owners of Perry Ellis International have a storied history of partnering with both athletic teams, individual athletes, and specifically the Miami Dolphins, when in 1972, the family dressed Miami Dolphins' players in suiting and other apparel from their stable of brands.

"At Perry Ellis, the 'Always Ready' spirit is woven into everything we do," said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "It's a kinship we share with the world of sports – a game-winning mindset that the Miami Dolphins exemplify. We're thrilled to nurture this relationship with the franchise and connect with players and fans through fashion and lifestyle." Feldenkreis added. "Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins represents an exciting new chapter for Perry Ellis International. We aim to capture the essence of confidence and versatility that defines the sports community, while offering a fresh take on athlete-inspired fashion."

As a proud partner, Perry Ellis International will support various initiatives, including in-stadium visual experiences and serve as a support sponsor to key Miami Dolphins Foundation initiatives like the Alumni Weekend Golf Classic and the Draft Weekend Golf Classic. This partnership builds upon Perry Ellis International's existing ties to the sports world, including its recent Perry Ellis brand ambassadorship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For more information and updates, visit www.perryellis.com

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

