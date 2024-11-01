Perry Ellis International Delivers the Final Scent in its 'Sky' Men's Fragrance Collection, Night Sky

Night Sky represents the pinnacle of the brand's dynamic and diverse recent olfactive offerings. Post this

A smooth shift from the aquatic-inspired aroma of Sky and woody, nature-inspired notes of Red Sky, Night Sky makes a bold first impression featuring a spicy blend of cardamom and star anise punctuated by salted bergamot and crisp pear. Followed by an aromatic infusion of lavender and moss with hints of crushed geranium and fig leaves, Night Sky is the epitome of Perry Ellis' timeless elegance and heritage. Finally, the dry down blends the perfect nightcap of rich patchouli and dual vetiver and vanilla bourbons leaving a captivating signature scent that's made to last.

"Fragrance throughout the Perry Ellis International portfolio has been a great opportunity for us to continue illustrating our brands' heritage and values by crafting timeless and signature scents," says Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "Seeing customers embrace our creations and gravitate toward this new trilogy has been a fulfilling experience as we continue to expand this area of the business."

The Perry Ellis Sky collection has taken the brand's fragrance portfolio to new heights. The elevated scents are infused with the finest ingredients and created by Master Perfumers on trend and in tune with what moves the needle in men's fragrance. Each fragrance's unique notes exude a freshness, confidence and life that resonates with the Always Ready man and allures their other half.

The release of Night Sky features renowned Mexican soccer star and two-time FIFA World Cup competitor, Miguel Layún, the face and figure behind the Perry Ellis Sky Trilogy. This further showcases Perry Ellis' long-time celebration and partnership with athletes, aligning with those who emulate the Perry Ellis "Always Ready" for any occasion mentality.

"It's been an amazing experience coming back to join my Perry Ellis family for the final installment of this fragrance line," said Miguel Layún. "While Red Sky and Sky were special in their own way, it was truly special bringing the final fragrance, Night Sky to life. There's a moodiness and sexiness to this fragrance that was fun to capture."

Housed in a sleek, slanted translucent black bottle, Night Sky, along with Red Sky and Sky, are available today in department stores, duty-free shops, and global e-commerce sites. For further information, visit www.perryellis.com and follow @perryellis on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

