Perry Ellis International Expands Commitment to Ocean Plastic Recovery with CleanHub

Following Original Penguin's Partnership, Perry Ellis Brand Now Joins the Initiative to Prevent Plastic Waste from Reaching Oceans

MIAMI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc (PEI), the globally renowned fashion and lifestyle company, announced today an expanded partnership with CleanHub to include the Perry Ellis brand in its effort to remove plastic waste before it reaches oceans and waterways. The expansion allows Perry Ellis to dedicate a portion of sales to recover an additional 10,000 pounds of plastic annually.

The CleanHub partnership is an extension of PEI's ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Post this CleanHub is a Berlin-based company using technology to keep plastic out of the sea by implementing waste recovery where there is none.

The CleanHub partnership is an extension of PEI's ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Since April 2022, PEI's Original Penguin brand has collaborated with CleanHub, a Berlin-based technology company dedicated to implementing waste recovery solutions across Asia and Africa. To date, the Original Penguin partnership has facilitated the collection of nearly 25,000 pounds of plastic and counting.

"At Perry Ellis International, we recognize the critical threat that plastic pollution poses to the health of our oceans and ecosystems," said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO of Perry Ellis International. "Expanding our collaboration with CleanHub enables us to take tangible action and drive meaningful impact alongside our consumers in preserving the planet for future generations."

"Perry Ellis is an excellent example of a company taking proactive steps to care for our planet," said Joel Tasche, Co-founder and Co-CEO of CleanHub. "We're excited to partner with Perry Ellis in our ongoing effort to prevent plastic from entering the oceans. With their partnership, we're set to make an even greater impact."

The partnership will support PEI's overarching objective to take responsibility for its plastic waste and combat plastic pollution globally. These collaborative efforts will enable complete transparency into the plastic recovery and recycling processes, ensuring the company's plastic footprint is effectively managed and mitigated. Instead of plastic eventually degrading into harmful microplastics that pollute marine environments, the collected waste will be provided a second life through responsible recycling and repurposing.

For more information and updates, visit www.perryellis.com , www.pery.com and follow @perryellis on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

About CleanHub

CleanHub is a Berlin-based company using technology to keep plastic out of the sea by implementing waste recovery where there is none. Their solution enables proactive brands to fund and advance plastic recovery in coastal communities across Asia and Africa with the greatest risk of plastic entering the ocean. Collection efforts are fully transparent and openly impactful. Its TÜV SÜD ISO-verified AI technology is used to track and trace collection. Unlike alternative approaches that are focused on recovering plastic once it is already in nature, CleanHub is stopping it from getting there in the first place.

SOURCE Perry Ellis International