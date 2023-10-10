Perry Ellis International, Inc, Forge Licensing Partnership with Peerless Clothing International for Men's Tailored Clothing

News provided by

Perry Ellis International

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Global Brand Powerhouse Joins Forces with Peerless Clothing International to Redefine Men's Tailored Clothing

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Perry Ellis International, Inc, (PEI) the renowned global lifestyle brand, proudly announces an exciting licensing collaboration with Peerless Clothing International for its Perry Ellis and Original Penguin brands. This partnership marks the return of Peerless Clothing International to the PEI portfolio, bringing together Perry Ellis and Original Penguin's iconic American style and Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of tailored clothing. The product categories to be launched include suit separates, nested suits, tuxedos, sport coats, and men's top coats.

Continue Reading

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone for both brands in the USA and Canadian markets, showcasing an expansion of each brand's lifestyle offerings. Perry Ellis, celebrated for its modern elegance in menswear, contributes an elevated edge to the collaboration, ensuring that the collection embodies a classic American style. On the other hand, Original Penguin's heritage-inspired designs infuse a casual, fun-loving spirit into the partnership. The tailored clothing collections will make their in-store debuts in Spring 2024.

"As we step into this new era of collaboration with Peerless Clothing International, we are invigorated by the opportunity to reintroduce our signature Perry Ellis and Original Penguin styles in the world of tailored clothing," Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International Inc. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering quality and style to our loyal customers, and we look forward to a bright future together."

Peerless Clothing International, the leader in tailored clothing across North America, has established an unrivaled standard in the industry. For numerous years, they have been the foremost supplier to major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This partnership represents a significant stride toward enhancing their already formidable foothold in the tailored clothing segment, solidifying their position as an industry leader.

Dan Orwig, President of Peerless Clothing International, remarked, "After 25 years, we're back together. Peerless Clothing International now holds the Perry Ellis Tailored Clothing license, combining Perry Ellis' style with Peerless' craftsmanship for a new era of collaboration."

For more information, visit www.perryellis.com, www.originalpenguin.com and follow @perryellis @originalpenguin on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®  and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel.  Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com.

About Peerless Clothing International

Peerless Clothing International is the largest producer of men's and boy's tailored clothing in North America, supplying most major department and specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit Peerless Clothing for more details.

SOURCE Perry Ellis International

Also from this source

Perry Ellis International, Inc, Enters a New Licensing Agreement with ACI International to Launch Original Penguin Men's and Boys' Footwear Line in the US and Canada

Perry Ellis International, Inc, Enters a New Licensing Agreement with ACI International to Launch Original Penguin Men's and Boys' Footwear Line in the US and Canada

Perry Ellis International, Inc, (PEI) the renowned global lifestyle brand celebrated for its timeless American heritage, is pleased to announce an...
Perry Ellis Announces Brand Partnership with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Perry Ellis Announces Brand Partnership with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Perry Ellis International, Inc., the globally renowned fashion brand, today announced its partnership with Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.