Perry Ellis International, Inc., Launches 'Blue Label' by Original Penguin: A Fragrance for Men Inspired by Aquatic Aromas

A Refreshing yet Musky Sensory Adventure Created by an Iconic American Brand

MIAMI , March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PEI) is pleased to announce the release of Original Penguin Blue Label, a new fragrance for men. This launch catapults the iconic American brand into a new era of fragrance, while remaining true to the brand's ethos of "an Original Good Time."

Blue Label boasts a vibrant and inviting aura to compliment the accessibility and originality of the brand. Post this Blue Label, the new fragrance from Original Penguin.

Encapsulating the playful allure of the brand, Blue Label is an aromatic marine-inspired scent that's characterized by freshness, aspiration and dynamism. The balance between bright citrus and musk within the fragrance showcases a sense of contemporary masculinity and authenticity to entice the adventurous Original Penguin man.

The brand's newest fragrance release is encased in a glass bottle featuring cool ocean hues and the brand's beloved mascot, Pete the Penguin – appealing to their fun-loving and stylish audience. The aquatic bottle is accompanied by a case adorned with various shades of blue to further the marine-inspired ambiance.

"Original Penguin is what you wear for the good times, and Blue Label is no exception," says Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International, Inc. "This fragrance boasts a vibrant and inviting aura to compliment the accessibility and originality of the brand. After a long-awaited absence, Original Penguin fragrances are making their exhilarating return, reinvented and rejuvenated for 2024."

Blue Label is available today in department stores, duty free shops, and global e-commerce sites. For further information, visit www.originalpenguin.com and follow @originalpenguin on social media.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collections of men's dress and casual sportswear, golf sportswear, lifestyle men's sportswear and women's lifestyle collections are distributed through major retail channels. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Farah®. Laundry by Shelli Segal® and Rafaella®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR® and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and accessories. Additional information on the company is available at www.pery.com .

