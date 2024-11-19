Perry Solomon of Solomon Growth Advisors Joins Advisory Board of Hedgehog Dryer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Solomon, Founder and CEO of Solomon Growth Advisors, is pleased to announce his appointment to the Advisory Board of Hedgehog Dryer, a leading innovator in high-performance drying solutions for footwear and gloves. This collaboration underscores Solomon Growth Advisors' commitment to supporting companies that blend functionality with technological advancement, providing valuable solutions to everyday challenges.

Perry Solomon brings a wealth of experience in e-commerce, consumer products, and global expansion strategies, making him a natural fit for Hedgehog Dryer's growth objectives. In his role as an advisory board member, Perry will work closely with the Hedgehog Dryer team to advance the company's market reach, optimize logistics, and support sustainable growth.

"We love working with Perry," said Bjørn Holte, CEO of Hedgehog Dryer. "His constructive advice and recommendations have been instrumental in our global expansion efforts, from locating third-party logistics partners and navigating Amazon to securing export financing. Perry is hands-on and efficient, with no useless presentations or lengthy reports—he delivers actionable insights that drive real results."

Hedgehog Dryer is committed to making high-performance drying solutions accessible to households worldwide, and the addition of Perry Solomon to its Advisory Board reflects its dedication to thoughtful, strategic growth. His insights and experience in product development and market expansion will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate and scale.

About Hedgehog Dryer

Hedgehog Dryer specializes in advanced drying solutions for shoes, gloves, and other apparel. Utilizing patented turbine technology, their products offer rapid drying times, effectively removing moisture and odors to extend the life of footwear and accessories. With a focus on quality and innovation, Hedgehog Dryer provides practical solutions for active individuals and families.

About Solomon Growth Advisors

Solomon Growth Advisors, led by Perry Solomon, specializes in guiding companies through growth stages, providing strategic advisory services, and helping businesses develop and execute effective branding, marketing, and sales strategies. With a focus on driving growth and revenue, Solomon Growth Advisors has a proven track record of helping companies achieve their full potential.

