Persán surpasses 665 million in turnover in 2022 and increases production in Wroclaw and Saint- Vulbas

The Spanish multinational is also finalising its new plant in Wroblowice.

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persán closed 2022 with a new record turnover of 665 million and a consolidated EBITDA of 26 million euros. The growth in turnover represents an increase of 32% in relation to 2021, marking record sales for the Spanish company with a presence in Poland and France.

The multinational has invested more than 65 million euros in 2022, especially in improving and expanding its production capacity at its three factories in Wroclaw (Poland), Seville (Spain) and Saint-Vulbas (France), and has created more than 500 jobs over the last three years. In addition to the growth of its industrial staff at its Wroclaw, Seville and Saint-Vulbas plants, the company has also strengthened its sales teams.

In fact, the company is completing its modernisation process and increasing its activities in the new plant in Wroblowice, close to its current plant in Wroclaw, which aims to become a benchmark for respect for the environment both in the sector and in the country. The plant will be a centre of excellence for personal care and is a long-term commitment by Persán, which will allow it to consolidate its leadership position in Europe. Also, it has launched corporate social responsibility actions in Poland, providing financial support to an orphanage in Wroclaw and Ukrainian refugees residing in the country.

A benchmark in sustainability

The sustained growth of Persán is a true reflection of the international expansion plan that the company launched in 2019. Growth is occurring in all the categories of clothing and home cleaning products, as well as in personal care. Particularly noteworthy is its development in laundry capsules, where it has become the European benchmark.

In terms of sustainability, Persán has made progress on the implementation of its model in Europe, adding new certifications that endorse its commitment to "zero emissions", thanks to the sustained reduction of its carbon footprint since 2018, based on improved efficiency in processes and the use of more sustainable packaging and raw materials.

