Persian-American Brother Sister Duo Launch Responsible Luxury Footwear Brand Amehra

The brand's foundation is built on its Sustainable Growth Strategy, focused on three key elements: Creativity, People and Responsibility. The designs are made in Italy and crafted by renowned artisans whose attention to detail, quality and functionality are conducted in perfect harmony. Going beyond unique colors and materials, the sourcing efforts target progressive suppliers who practice responsibility in operations and/or materials. The result is a modern collection focused on elevated silhouettes without sacrificing wearability.

Each of Amehra's shoes is crafted as an individual showpiece exhibiting a new level of footwear artistry. The collection uses vivid colors, bold prints and playful finishes. Breakout stars include the Bella sandal, constructed of GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) peach satin and light peach crystals, the Avenue slingback in a yellow and black zebra print, as well as the Amore sandal, Amehra's signature style that redefines minimalistic chic offered in orange nappa, black patent and white leather. Each shoe reflects dynamic designs in tandem with responsible practices as part of its ever-growing brand. The debut of Amehra brings a refreshed discovery of joy in going out again.

Welcome to the new era of creative luxury footwear, the world of Amehra.

For more information, visit www.amehra.com and follow on social media @amehraofficial #AMEHRA.

