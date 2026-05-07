Persistent Achieves Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Expanding Production-Ready Data and AI Solutions For Regulated Environments

Enables HLS organizations to unify multimodal data, accelerate clinical and real-world evidence workflows, and operationalize governed AI at scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced that it has achieved the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS). This recognition validates Persistent's ability to deliver production-grade, governed data and AI solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform. It strengthens the Company's position in enabling providers, payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organizations to accelerate clinical development, improve patient outcomes and operationalize AI across regulated environments.

HLS organizations are under increasing pressure to accelerate clinical trials, shorten drug discovery timelines and generate real-world evidence. At the same time, legacy architectures struggle to integrate diverse datasets such as clinical records, genomics, imaging and patient data. Persistent leverages the Databricks Data Intelligence platform to unify these data sources into a governed, AI-ready foundation, enabling improved trial design, faster cohort identification, biomarker discovery and scalable evidence platforms.

Building on this foundation, Persistent delivers production-grade, regulatory-compliant data and AI solutions tailored for HLS environments. These solutions enable organizations to move from isolated pilots to enterprise-scale AI, ensuring accuracy, governance and interoperability across clinical, R&D, commercial and operational workflows. Underlying this are core Databricks technologies. Delta Lake provides a reliable data foundation for AI and compliance, Unity Catalog enables intelligent governance to monitor data and drive trusted insights, and Mosaic AI supports secure model development and deployment across use cases such as patient risk prediction, clinical trial optimization and pharmacovigilance.

The collaboration between Persistent and Databricks continues to expand through co-creation and go-to-market initiatives focused on delivering measurable business outcomes across the HLS ecosystem. This impact is visible in real-world implementations: for example, Persistent helped a Contract Research Organization improve trial success rates and supported a Scientific Instruments and Medical Devices leader to accelerate innovation using the Databricks platform.

Persistent is a Global Systems Integrator partner for Databricks at the Silver Tier, with more than 900 certifications and a growing portfolio of accelerators on the Databricks Data Intelligence platform.

Ganesh Nathella, Executive Vice President and General Manager – HLS Business, Persistent:

"For Healthcare and Life Sciences, the priority is shifting from simply accessing data to making it actionable across clinical, research and operational environments. Achieving the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Healthcare and Life Sciences reflects the progress we are making in building the capabilities required to address this shift. Together with Databricks, we are helping payers, providers, pharmaceuticals, scientific instruments, biotech and medical devices organizations build more connected, insight-driven ecosystems that improve decision-making, accelerate innovation and enhance patient outcomes."

Sameer Dixit, Corporate Vice President – Data, AI & Integration, Persistent:

"Data readiness is critical to scaling AI in healthcare and life sciences, where organizations must bring together diverse data sets. At Persistent, we build enterprise-grade, governed and scalable data and AI solutions on modern platforms, including Databricks. Earning the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for HLS underscores the strength of our partnership and our ability to help organizations unify multimodal data, operationalize trusted AI and improve outcomes in regulated environments."

Josh Meyer, Global Head of Partner Solutions and Industry GTM, Databricks:

"Persistent's achievement of the Databricks Brickbuilder Specialization for Healthcare and Life Sciences reflects their proven ability to turn data and AI into real-world impact for the industry. Their solutions demonstrate how the Databricks Platform can be applied to complex HLS challenges—ranging from clinical insights and patient outcomes to AI-driven drug discovery and operational efficiency—helping organizations move faster with confidence."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

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