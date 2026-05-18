Recognized for excellence in executive leadership, financial stewardship and investor relations engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2026 Extel Asia Executive Team survey, earning the prestigious distinction of 'Most Honored Company' and continuing its strong performance in the survey for the third consecutive year.

Persistent Earns Top Honors for the Third Consecutive Year in Extel’s 2026 Asia Executive Team Survey

The Company earned top rankings across multiple categories in both the pan-Asia and Asia excluding Mainland China results, further reinforcing its growing credibility among the global investment community. Persistent secured the following rankings in Asia, excluding Mainland China, for the Technology, IT Services, Software & AI industry:

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, ranked first in the Best CEO category (combined, buy side and sell side)

Persistent's Investor Relations Program ranked first (sell side)

Vinit Teredesai, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, ranked second in the Best CFO category (combined and buy side)

The recognition reflects Persistent's continued focus on strong corporate governance, transparent stakeholder engagement, disciplined execution and sustained business performance. The rankings highlight the Company's strength across key survey parameters such as leadership credibility, communication, financial stewardship, capital allocation, accessibility of senior executives, responsiveness to investors and analysts and consistency and transparency of financial disclosures.

Extel is known for its independent research and rankings on corporate leadership, investor relations programs, governance and financial communications. For over five decades, its surveys have been a benchmark for the global investment community. This year, more than 5,500 institutional investors and analysts evaluated over 2,500 companies and 2,700 executives across Asia. Persistent had also secured top rankings in the 2025 and 2024 editions of the survey.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"Consistent recognition in the Extel rankings reflects the trust and confidence that investors and analysts continue to place in Persistent. We are grateful for their support and committed to strong governance, disciplined execution and delivering differentiated value to our clients. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on building a resilient, future-ready business that scales with purpose and agility, while driving sustained long-term value for all our stakeholders."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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SOURCE Persistent Systems