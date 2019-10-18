Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pipeline Insights 2019 Featuring United Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, Proteo Biotech, Beyond Air, Farmacon-IL, Merck Sharp & Dohme

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication.



A detailed picture of the Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.



In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn pipeline report covers 2+ companies. Some of the key players include United Therapeutics Corporation (Treprostinil) etc.



Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Analytical Perspective



In-depth Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the report

The Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn

2.1. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Disease Overview

2.2. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn History

2.3. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Symptoms

2.4. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Causes

2.5. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pathophysiology

2.6. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn - An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA



5. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn -Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. United Therapeutics Corporation (Treprostinil)

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table



7. Recent Technologies



8. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Key Companies

8.1. United Therapeutics Corporation

8.2. Mallinckrodt



9. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn Key Products

9.1. Treprostinil

9.2. Nitric oxide



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn- Unmet Needs



12. Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn- Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



United Therapeutics Corporation

Mallinckrodt

Proteo Biotech

Beyond Air

Farmacon-IL

Merck Sharp & Dohme

