Persistent Reports $422.5M Revenue in Q3 FY26 with 17.3% Y-o-Y Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025:





Q3FY26 Margin % Q-o-Q Growth Y-o-Y Growth Revenue

422.5

4.0 % 17.3 % (USD Million)









Constant currency growth





4.1 % 17.3 % (INR Million)

37,782.1

5.5 % 23.4 % EBIT (INR Million) Excl.

one-time impact of New

Labour Codes

6,317.8 16.7 % 8.2 % 38.6 % EBIT (INR Million)

5,427.5* 14.4 % -7.0 % 19.1 % PBT (INR Million)

5,649.9* 15.0 % -8.4 % 17.2 % PAT (INR Million)

4,394.5* 11.6 % -6.8 % 17.8 % *Including one-time impact of ~2.3% on EBIT and ~1.8% on PAT in Q3FY26 due to New Labour Codes

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of ₹22 per share on the face value of ₹5 each for the Financial Year 2025-2026.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent :

"We delivered sustained performance, achieving our 23rd sequential quarter of revenue growth with 4.0% quarter-on-quarter and 17.3% year-on-year growth. This was accompanied by an EBIT margin of 16.7%, excluding a one-time impact of ~2.3% arising from the New Labour Codes. In line with this performance, we are declaring an interim dividend of ₹22 per share.

Our performance reflects a deeper role in strategic client programs and sustained demand for data, cloud, and digital engineering across our core industries. This momentum is reinforced by our inclusion among India's Most Valuable Brands by Kantar BrandZ.

We are also applying Agentic AI within our own operations, as a 'customer zero' to improve productivity and speed adoption at scale, an approach further validated by our recognition as a Microsoft Frontier Firm.

As we move ahead, our priority remains sustaining growth through consistent execution as demand continues to shift toward larger, more complex engagements."

Third Quarter FY26 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025, was $674.5 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $501.9 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Scaling an AI-led digital commerce product with SASVA™ and partnering to migrate end customers to cloud-native ERP for a next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions leader

Delivering data-driven customer experience, improving productivity and reducing costs with streamlined renewals and AI-driven case management for a global edtech leader

Modernizing R&D and accelerating product innovation through an integrated, data-driven research platform connecting instruments, data and researchers for a global leader in semiconductor materials and process control

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Re-architecting payroll and HCM platforms using SASVA™ and iAURA to accelerate post-acquisition integration, reduce technical debt and enable scalable innovation for a global fintech and insurance leader

and insurance leader Driving compliant data transformation, cost efficiency and operational scale through a global data factory and iAURA-led data operations for a leading French multinational bank

Strengthening enterprise cybersecurity and regulatory readiness through improved data visibility, identity controls and automated compliance monitoring for a tier-1 U.S. bank

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Accelerating automation and cloud-native transformation across applications, data, infrastructure and security for a leading U.S. pathology and laboratory sciences organization

Establishing a modern, resilient IT infrastructure while delivering 24/7 multilingual support through automation, predictive analytics and self-healing systems for a global leader in vital organ therapy

Unifying CRM and data platforms to streamline operations and reduce technology and operating costs for a leading life sciences patient support services provider

Other News in the Quarter

