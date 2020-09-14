Persistent wins prestigious 2020 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award, achieving highest customer experience scores of any company

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced that Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) has won the third annual ISG Star of Excellence™ Award for the quality of its core technology services, based on direct feedback from more than 100 enterprise customers.

In addition to recognizing excellence in core technology and emerging technology services, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards also recognize excellence in customer centricity for given industries and geographic regions. Persistent was also named a winner in four categories:

BFSI - globally

Healthcare and Life Sciences industries - globally

North America region

The APAC region

Of note, Persistent outperformed the market in the following criteria by voters: effective execution, creating value for all stakeholders, cultural alignment with enterprise customers and strong collaboration within customer ecosystems.

This is the first time Persistent participated in the survey and these latest awards are yet another testament to its capabilities on the back of its being named a top service provider globally and in the Americas and EMEA in the Q2 2020 ISG Index.

Through its 2020 "Voice of the Customer" study, ISG surveyed more than 2,000 enterprise customers, across a multitude of leading IT Services providers, to obtain their feedback on the provider service quality. Enterprises were asked to rank providers of established technologies in the areas of collaboration, execution, governance, innovation and people. The chosen enterprise respondents all had direct exposure to providers and represented a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility. The winners were selected from 24 service providers that consistently demonstrated the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year.

Quote from Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG

"On behalf of ISG, I want to extend our heartiest congratulations to Persistent Systems. This year, we received more evaluations from the broadest range of enterprises and providers to date. This demonstrates the growing stature of this award and ensures it truly represents the full diversity and breadth of the global sourcing industry, with a balanced mix of technology strategists, business leaders, procurement officers and commercial vendor managers responding to our survey. By making customer experience a key competitive differentiator, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards will encourage the broader industry to make this a key focus area. Seeing Persistent repeatedly among the top players is a testament to its high-impact projects that contribute to digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization."

ISG also noted this year's survey results showed enterprises want service providers to feel they are a part of the enterprise team and exhibit true collaboration with other technology providers in the enterprise's ecosystem.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President, Persistent Systems

"This recognition, based on feedback from our clients around the world, is the strongest endorsement of Persistent. We pride ourselves on being strategic and tactical at once. By combining visionary thinking with the most current capabilities, we bring impactful solutions to our clients. Their success is the bedrock of our continued growth even in these challenging times."

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards recognize services that form the core of the industry: Application development, data centers, end user computing, managed network services, business process management are included in the category. These also include cloud-based services that deliver any one of the above.

Qualification Criteria

To qualify to the Star of Excellence Award, a provider is required to have:

A minimum of 20 unique clients and 30 responses

Responses must reflect at least two technologies (ADM, Data Center, EUC, MNS, BPM)

Responses must cover at least two geographies (ANZ, Rest of Asia , SEMEA, DACH, Nordics, UK&N-Ireland, North America , LATAM)

, SEMEA, DACH, Nordics, UK&N-Ireland, , LATAM) Responses must cover all categories (Collaboration, Execution, Governance, Innovation and People) to qualify.

